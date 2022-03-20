Appeal for donations for Ukrainians who arrived in Limerick overnight

FORTY eight Ukrainians arrived in County Limerick late on Saturday night.

They will be staying at Cahermoyle House in Ardagh. St Kieran's GAA Club and Ardagh Development Association are leading a drive for donations which has been backed by the whole community.

One of the volunteers, Deirdre Ambrose, said the Ukrainians - mostly women and children - are being very well looked after by the owners of Cahermoyle.

"They have lovely rooms, new mattresses, new bed linen. We made up the beds last night. It is a lovely setting and they have come into a great community," said Deirdre.

However, she says donations of essential supplies will be most welcome. They ask for new basic clothing items - socks, underwear, pyjamas; pet food as there are dogs and a cat; toys for boys and girls from three-months-old to 13. Due to the Greenway if anyone had bicycles they would also be welcome.

Deirdre said they will assess what else they require as they settle in. Donations will be accepted at Ardagh Community Centre this Sunday until noon.

If you would like to donate items please contact one of the phone numbers below and a drop off point will be arranged. People are asked not to go to Cahermoyle House as the Ukrainians need to rest and get used to their new surroundings.

"They are absolutely exhausted. Some of them had traveled for seven days. They were beautiful people that arrived last night and we will make them as welcome as we possibly can," said Deirdre.

Minister for State Niall Collins said that West Limerick and the parish of Ardagh will make their new residents most welcome and look forward to having them at the very heart of the community. He encouraged anyone who can donate the items requested to help out in any way they can.

To offer donations please contact any of these numbers Deirdre Ambrose 087 9509218; David Woulfe 086 2205572; Moira O'Donovan 086 8255473; John Aherne 087 2155019.