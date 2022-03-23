Limerick domestic abuse charity targeted in cyber attack

A LIMERICK domestic abuse service has been the victim of a cyber-attack.

ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services informed the office of the Data Protection Commissioner on March 15 that a cyber-attack had taken place on their IT system.

Senior management at the service are currently working with IT specialists to contain the incident.

The charity have assured their service users that they believe date stored securely on the IT system has not been compromised.

In a statement a spokesperson for ADAPT said: "We have informed all stakeholders and are also working with an Garda Síochána Cyber Crime Unit as part of a criminal investigation into the attack.

"The cyber-attack has not affected the supply of any of the services that ADAPT provides, we are continuing to provide the same level of services to those who need to access support."

They continued: "At this point in time there is no evidence to suggest that any of the data stored securely on the IT system has been compromised nor has there been any financial loss. Work is underway to restore all IT systems safely and securely.

"We will continue to update service users, staff and any stakeholders of any further developments throughout the coming weeks."

ADAPT is a voluntary organisation which was set up in 1974 to provide a wide range of supports to women survivors of domestic abuse and their children across Limerick City and County.

They run the largest refuge in the country providing emergency accommodation for women and children who have to leave their homes because of domestic abuse.

It also provides a wide range of outreach services for women who are not staying in the refuge including 24 hour helpline support, 1-2-1 support in relation to issues arising as a result of domestic abuse, accompaniment to court to seek legal protection, support groups for women who are or have been in an abusive relationship, and educational opportunities for women survivors of domestic abuse.