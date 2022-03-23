Newly arrived Ukrainians in Limerick village 'want to work'

A TOTAL of 17 Ukrainians, newly arrived to Castleconnell, have been made feel very welcome in the locality.

"We have had donations left, right and centre," said Theresa O’Keeffe, of the Castle Oaks House Hotel, where they are staying.

The group of 17 is made up eight families, mostly women and children. They have arrived in East Limerick over the last few days.

"A baby arrived on Monday and they had nothing. They parents were just carrying the baby. We all put out messages on our own private Facebook pages to try and get buggies, sterilisers and bottles etc

"I think all of our Facebook pages flew off the handle! We have just had donations left, right and centre of everything - clothes, toys, items for the baby, you name it. They even thought of swim suits for the kids to use in the pool in the leisure centre. People in the locality have been so generous," said Theresa.

The deputy general manager of the hotel said the Ukrainians are settling in well.

"There is one young chap and he his making friends with other kids. The women have made friends with our accommodation team who would be predominantly Slovakian, speak Russian and are able to converse with them.

"They are looking to get themselves sorted with PPS numbers. They want to work. They don't want to be sitting around all day," said Theresa.

Separately, Pat McDonagh, who owns both the Castle Oaks and Supermac’s, was able to accommodate around 60 Ukrainians were travelling from Rosslare to Clare. They needed to be fed along the way. The bus driver contacted the Supermac’s on Ballysimon Road with management and staff happy to oblige.