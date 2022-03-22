New tourism campaign launched to Re-Embrace Limerick

A NEW tourism campaign has been launched to encourage people to 're-embrace' Limerick.

The campaign running across social media until April 18, is celebrating that Limerick is open as audiences are encouraged to re-embrace all that the city and county has to offer.

The campaign showcases some of the many attractions, activities and amenities in Limerick city and county that can be enjoyed once again now that Limerick is open, while also being a platform to promote our night time economy.

The campaign also focuses on Limerick as a Wild Atlantic Way Gateway City, the ideal location to base yourself and to experience the Wild Atlantic Way.

A dedicated campaign hub has been created on Limerick.ie allowing people to check out what Limerick has to offer.

Denis Tierney, Head of Marketing & Communications in Limerick City and County Council said: "This new campaign is all about the little things that make a holiday important.

"It's about reconnecting with friends and family, getting back out and enjoying the amenities Limerick has to offer. It’s about going out for a night, enjoying a city break or a rural retreat, things that we weren’t able to do during the pandemic.”

"Now that Limerick is open, it’s the right time to Re-Embrace Limerick!”

"The campaign has a very wide audience appeal. We want Limerick people to re-embrace their Limerick by getting out and about again, while also showcasing what Limerick has to offer to a national audience.”

"The tourism and hospitality sectors have been among the worst hit by the pandemic, but they are already showing signs of a bounce back, with business returning. This campaign will further help those sectors, as it showcases Limerick as an open and exciting place to visit and enjoy a break away."

Follow Limerick.ie on social media #LimerickEdgeEmbrace, #ReEmbraceLimerick, #ReEmbraceYourLimerick