Details of Inaugural Limerick SpringFest are confirmed

DETAILS of the inaugural Limerick SpringFest have been announced by the participants in the West Limerick Food Series

The free family-friendly event will take place between 1pm and 6pm on Wednesday, April 6 at the Barnagh Greenway Hub outside Newcastle West.

The festival is a collaboration of local chefs, artisan producers and food enthusiasts and the culmination of the second phase of the West Limerick Food Series - a comprehensive networking and training programme designed to inspire and develop the food sector and food tourism industry by fostering collaboration between businesses in the region.

On the day, there will also be a seanchaí telling the terrifying tale of Spiorad Na mBarna along with cookery demonstrations by some of the region’s top chefs - namely Mike Tweedie (The Oak Room at Adare Manor), Wade Murphy (1826, Adare), David O' Gorman and Tom Flavin (pictured, below).

Guest speakers will include Michelle Dirks (Food and herbs and medicine), Caoimhin Brosnan (Honey bee democracy) and Jim MacNamara (Spirit of the woods).

A free-range rare breed local pig from Rigney’s Farm in Stonehall will be cooked on a spit and will be available to taste on the day as well as plant-based specialities from Ciara Brennan of Happy Food At Home.

Caroline Rigney of Rigney’s Farm will be serving her own homemade Bacon & Barley Broth from the cauldron on her fire pit, where she will also be making soda farls fresh to order.

As day moves into evening, from 5pm onwards Platform 22 (the restaurant at Barnagh Greenway Hub) will play host to a ticketed event where some of West Limerick’s best chefs will be cooking and serving a range of snacks (called Cúrsaí) that showcase the region’s produce.

Commenting on the launch of the inaugural Limerick SpringFest, Olive Sheehan, Owner of Platform 22 and

participant of the West Limerick Food Series, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the West Limerick Food Series showcase, West Limerick has so much to offer, just look at the line up.’’

