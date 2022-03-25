10 things to do in Limerick for Mother's Day

MOTHER'S Day is fast approaching and there are plenty of ways to spoil the special lady in your life in Limerick.

From shopping trips, relaxing spa treatments to fresh walks in the countryside there is something for every one right on your doorstep.

Here are 10 ways to treat your mammy this Mother's Day in Limerick.

Enjoy a stroll through a market

If your mother loves cooking up a storm in the kitchen then why not take a trip to a local market and pick up some fresh produce?

The Milk Market is famous for its delicious food and cosy setting, the ideal spot for a morning coffee and a catch up.

Outside of food, you can also peruse the offerings at Wickham Way Market or Lucky Lane.

Afternoon Tea

A lovely way to spend time with your mam is by sharing chats and treats in a goregous setting for a spot of afternoon tea.

You can head to the countryside, a boutique hotel in the city or maybe just a little café for a smaller version.

Hit the shops

You may not be a shopper but a trip to the shops to spoil your mam might be just what she wants for her special day.

Even if it is just some window shopping or a browse there are loads of shops in Limerick for you to pass a few hours.

And if you get the opportunity to treat your mam to something nice then even better.

Help her relax with a spa treatment

This might not be for everyone but the idea of getting massaged and pampered is heaven for most mothers.

There are a few different options in Limerick depending on what you are looking for from full body massages to facial treatments and saunas.

Why not make a night of it too? If you have the time and the budget you can stay overnight with your mam at one of the fabulous Spa hotels in the city and county.

Enjoy a stroll together

One of the best ways to spend quality time with your loved one is by taking a stroll in a lovely setting.

Luckily, we have plenty of options for such walks in Limerick from the Clare Glens, to the Three Bridges and Curraghchase.

No matter where you live in the county, there is definitely a spot near you where you can enjoy the surroundings with your mam.

Give them some quiet time

If the mother in your life deserves some time away from the little ones then giving them some 'me time' might be the best present to give them for Mother's Day.

Why not take the kids to the park or for a walk and let mam do, well do whatever she wants!

Go for a hike

You don't have to look far in Limerick to find a challenging hike and if that is your mam's idea of a good time then look no further.

The Ballyhouras, The Knight's Walk in Glin and Paradise Hill in Ballylanders are perfect for lovers of the outdoors.

Enjoying the conversation on the way up and the views from the top is a great way to spend time with your mother.

Challenge her to some friendly competition

If your family enjoy some friendly competition then challenge your mother to something fun.

Head to the lanes for a game of Ten Pin Bowling on the Ennis Road or practice your putting at one of the mini golf courses Limerick has to offer.

If your mam is a fan of things a bit more fast-paced then you can have a go around a go-kart track at the National Karting Centre or take them out with a paintball gun in Askeaton.

Treat her to a fancy dinner

If your mam has a love for good food but doesn't treat herself that often then a fancy dinner in one of Limerick's best restaurants is the perfect way to show her you love her.

There are plenty of options in the city and county and all tastes catered for so whatever your mother likes, she can have!

Spend some quality time together

Never mind all the fancy dinner and presents, what mams really want on their special day is to spend time with their nearest and dearest.

Whether that is a walk around People's Park, a scenic drive near Foynes or a visit to a historic site your mam will surely love whatever it is as long as they get to spend time with you!

Whatever you get up to this Mother's Day, we hope you enjoy every minute!