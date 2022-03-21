Search

21 Mar 2022

Down Syndrome Limerick team up with Dunnes Stores for World Down Syndrome Day 2022.

PIC: Life in Focus

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

21 Mar 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

DOWN Syndrome Limerick have teamed up with Dunnes Stores to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day 2022.

Down Syndrome Limerick provide essential therapies, school supports and adult education programmes as well as organise clubs, lessons and social activities.  

Ellen Tuffy, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Limerick said, "Dunnes Stores in Ireland have a strong record of supporting people with Down syndrome, not only by raising awareness but also offering employment to people with Down syndrome and producing a line of clothing specially designed and adapted for people with disabilities, making shopping at Dunnes Stores an inclusive experience.  

"Down Syndrome Limerick wish to thank the management and staff at all the Dunnes Stores outlets in Limerick. 

"A special thank you to the staff of Dunnes Stores in the Jetland Shopping Centre who looked after our members and helped them choose the beautiful outfits for the photo shoot."

For more information you can contact Down Syndrome Limerick by email info@downsyndromelimerick.ie or direct message on Instagram page @down_syndrome_limerick.

You can support the work that they do by donating at www.downsyndromelimerick. ie/donate/

