Limerick company is one of only eight picked for 'green' programme

A LIMERICK company is one of only eight firms across Ireland picked to take part in a new programme aimed at supporting early-stage businesses tackling the climate action problem.

Data collection firm Episensor, which is based in the National Technology Park, has joined a new accelerator programme for sustainable businesses.

Codenamed Accelerate Green, it's being delivered by Resolve Partners and sponsored by Bord na Móna.

It is the first programme of its kind in Ireland dedicated to supporting companies developing products and services based on green innovation. Accelerate Green will help the eight business leaders identify clear pathways to scaling their novel solutions, delivering measurable impact and supporting economic development.

Bord na Móna chief executive Tom Donnellan said: "Brendan Carroll and his team at EpiSensor are leading their industry in making it easier than ever to collect data from the real world. As a climate solutions company Bord na Móna is determined to help other companies, like EpiSensor deliver novel solutions to enable a low-carbon economy while delivering sustainable jobs. Accelerate Green is an excellent opportunity for our eight selected companies to engage with key industry partners and gain potential financial investment.”

Episensor's chief Brendan Carroll added: "This is a great opportunity to meet with the founders of other sustainability tech companies in Ireland, many of whom started companies for the same reasons, to contribute in some small way to the transition to sustainable energy and they have experienced the same challenges and opportunities that we have. Since the start of the programme, we’ve been sharing ideas, contacts, and challenging the assumptions that each of us are making about the positioning of our companies and where the market is going. For me, having access to that group of smart, independent people who can question our decisions and strategy is very valuable.”

EpiSensor will be joined on the Accelerate Green programme by CameraMatics, Positive Carbon, Real Leaf Farm, Automsoft, Go Eve, Borrisoleigh Bottling and Jones Celtic Bioenergy Ltd (JCBE).

Over the course of the programme the eight companies will be brought through a series of deep learning and mentoring sessions and will engage with a broad array of speakers from enterprise and energy agencies, Irish corporates, research networks, investors, and successful business leaders. The programme will be delivered in person at a former Bord na Móna site in Boora, Co. Offaly.

The companies will also be able to avail of up to €20,000 of research funding with Irish university researchers. Following the completion of the programme the companies will participate in a conference, “Ireland's Sustainable Future”, taking place in June, to coincide with the programme finish date.