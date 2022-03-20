WATCH: President Biden wishes Limerick's Snowie a happy birthday!

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden wished Garryspillane man William "Snowie" Heffernan a happy birthday - but it is hard to know which man is more famous!

Living legend William turned the grand old age of 90 on Friday. It was a message from one President to another as William is the President of Garryspillane GAA Club.

It is a secret how the special video from the most powerful man in the world came about. It is understood that somebody with South East Limerick connections was in the White House last week and President Biden was happy to oblige the request.

Limerick and Garryspillane GAA great Frankie Carroll was the first to show it to William.

"I’ll tell you one thing - I nearly passed out. It was the best present I ever got. I couldn't believe it even though he got my age wrong. Everybody seems to have seen it,” said William.

But perhaps President Biden wasn’t wrong at all as William is in as good health as a 60-year-old. He is as fit as a fiddle and still drives.

William and his sister Kitty were actually born in America - Long Island, New York. Their parents Johnny, from Rathkeale, and Jo, from Knocklong, met in the USA. They decided to return to Limerick following the outbreak of World War II. Despite leaving in 1939, William still has a slight American twang.

They settled in Elton before moving to Garryspillane in 1955 where William farmed all his life. When he wasn’t out on his own fields he could be found in the Garryspillane GAA field.

"Listen, ha ha, I played years ago in a county semi-final. I missed a couple of goals. I was devastated. I was full forward. They switched me out to the corner in the second half.

"I’ll never forget it - this high ball came in and I just shoved my hurley up. The ball slid off my hurley and into the net. The next ball came in and I got another goal. They hugged me and kissed me. We won the match. A fella ran onto the field and said to me, 'You were a lucky man to get them two goals - if you hadn’t you’d have been lynched!'," laughed William.

Despite his heroics he was still dropped for the final against Feenagh-Kilmeedy.

He was wearing number 13 that day and coincidentally when the Leader rang him this Sunday he was watching the GAA matches with an excellent number 13 - another Limerick and Garryspillane great Donie Ryan. Donie could have shown him how to hit the back of the net.

After his playing days were over, William continued to play a major role in the club and was a selector when they won the Limerick Intermediate Hurling Championship in 1996. The following year they were beaten after reaching their first ever county senior final.

His nephews, the Sheehans - Tom, John, Maurice - all hurled with the club and now his grandnephews - Eoin, Calum, Ciaran and Adam Sheehan - all play with the Bouncers.

William is affectionately known to one and all as Snowie.

"Years ago when I was a small I had a white head. There was a detective programme on the radio. One was called Jock and Snowie was the other fella. They christened me that and that’s how I got it," said William, who says the hurling and rugby matches at the weekend is "what’s keeping me going".

He celebrated his 90th birthday at his niece, Catriona Sheehan’s home with family and friends. Catriona said her uncle has been a pillar of the community ever since he moved to Garryspillane.

"He is in flying form and in great health. He is very independent and lives for his two dogs Lassie and Rosie.

"He was delighted when he opened up the message from President Biden. Snowie is on a high ever since. I’d say it has given him another 10 years of life," smiled Catriona.

New York’s loss has been Garryspillane’s gain.