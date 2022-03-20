WATCH: John Kiely insists Limerick hurlers 'will get it right' for championship title defence

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely has described his side's Allianz League campaign as "a disappointing league from our perspective".
Limerick got a first win in five outings this Sunday with 24-points to spare over Offaly.
Afterwards, Kiely said that Limerick had now begun their "next phase of our work".
"It was a solid performance today - we controlled the game for long parts. Our energy levels were high and our organisation and communication levels were really good. We created a lot more scoring chances - probably more than the last two games put together," he outlined.
"Everything has been geared towards April 17," stressed the Limerick manager.
"We will get it right - we will park the league today and all our focus will shift straight to the next few weeks till championship," said Kiely when speaking with media.
Mary O'Riordan presents the latest Limerick Person of the Month award to Emma Doyle, Nancy Barrett (blue top) and Catherine Gleeson | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.