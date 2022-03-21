In Pictures: Sinead O'Brien hosts 'Curvy Style' event at Limerick Strand Hotel

Limerick social influencer Sinead O’Brien was back last weekend with another Sinead's Curvy Style event at the Limerick Strand Hotel.
The show featured fashion and beauty segments hosted by guest speakers. For more see Sinead's social account by clicking
The show featured fashion and beauty segments hosted by guest speakers. For more see Sinead's social account by clicking here:
For more pictures, just click 'NEXT'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.