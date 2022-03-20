Teens arrested after organised fight on St Patrick's Day in Limerick

LIMERICK gardai confirmed they broke up a fight in Limerick city on St Patrick's Day and arrested the two teenagers involved.
A video of the brawl has been widely shared on social media. It is understood the fight was "organised". It took place on Bedford Row at around 6.40pm on Thursday.
The clip shows the two teens trading punches as up to 20 others watched on the busy pedestrian street. Two gardai can be seen running down Bedford Row to break up the altercation.
A garda spokesperson confirmed officers attended a public order incident on Bedford Row on St Patrick's Day.
"Two youths were arrested as a result. They have since been released without charge.
"A referral will now be sent to the Garda Youth Diversion Office," said the garda spokesperson.
Last November, traffic was held up on O’Connell Street in a similar incident.
Two youths fought in broad daylight despite drivers of cars beeping their horns. A "referee" stepped in to separate them when they started holding.
