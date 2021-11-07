Traffic held up as youths fight on Limerick street

The fight occurred on O'Connell Street in Limerick city
TRAFFIC was held up on O’Connell Street this Sunday as two youths fought in broad daylight.
Footage of the shocking incident on Limerick’s main thoroughfare has been widely shared on social media.
They two males are being cheered on by supporters as they box. A "referee" steps in to separate them when they started holding.
Despite drivers of cars beeping their horns they continued to fight on the road. At one point one of their "supporters" tells them to, "Hurry up as the shades will be on".
Gardai say they haven’t received any reports in relation to an incident of this nature.
Angeline Ball as Detective Sergeant Emer Berry and Wouter Hendrickx as Christian De Jong in Hidden Assets, filmed partly in Limerick.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.