Search

20 Mar 2022

Limerick woman spends a week on refugee frontline to support those fleeing Ukraine

Limerick woman spends a week on refugee frontline to support those fleeing Ukraine

Ivonne Kennedy spent more than a week at the Poland-Ukraine border

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

19 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK woman has spent more than a week at the Poland-Ukraine border helping refugees fleeing the war-torn nation.

Ivonne Kennedy, who runs a small business near Newcastle West, travelled from Ireland to the Polish city of Rzeszów.

She then continued another hour to the border with Ukraine, which has been hit by Russian forces, where she assisted dozens of refugees who had made the life-threatening journey from their homes in the war zone to safety in the west.

There, she bought treats for young children leaving their homeland, as well as vital medical supplies, which she was able to purchase in Poland, thanks to a donation from a Limerick parish – the priest of which has requested to remain anonymous.

Government confirms plans to open new support centre in Limerick for Ukranian refugees

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, while en-route back to Ireland, Ivonne said she felt travelling was the right thing to do.

“Despite how crazy it sounds, I had a voice in my head that I should do this, and I believe it was God guiding me,” she said.

Upon arrival to Rzeszów, Ivonne – who hails from Germany – made the train journey to the village of Medyka, right on the Polish side of the border with Ukraine, where she distributed items to arriving refugees, and offered moral and emotional support where she could.

“I had a donation from a parish in Limerick. I was going shopping every day in a store inside Przemyśl train station, another city close to the border, which has hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving. I was buying lots of different things. They wanted always a lot of sweets for the children, nappies for the children, squeeze fruit drinks for the babies, things like that,” Ivonne explained.

Limerick aid worker captures desperate plight of refugees fleeing Ukraine

As well as buying goods, Ivonne also dug into her own pocket to provide hostel accommodation for refugees on their first night in Poland.

“It’s been very emotional. At one stage, I stayed in a hostel for two nights. There, I met a [Ukrainian] couple, Tanya and her husband with a little girl. They had a private room in the hostel. I was talking with her, and she started sobbing all of a sudden. I just put my arms out and she gave me a hug. Her husband was taller than me, but he fell into my arms too. I just hugged them both together, and allowed them both to sob their hearts out,” said Ivonne.

When she was in Medyka, Lviv, the first major city over the Ukrainian border had yet to be invaded, and was seen by many as a safe haven, given its proximity to the European Union.

Due to limited internet coverage, Ivonne did not learn for a number of days that Russian forces were advancing on Lviv, and it’s something which she admits has given her the “shivers”, especially given how she had planned to visit the city to help while she was in the area.

Ivonne, who says she made “friends for life” from this visit, met a number of people with Irish connections.

In particular, she recalled a lady called Iryna, who was married to a man from Newry, and her niece, Victoria, a girl of around 30, living in Dublin, and whose stepfather is Irish.

Victoria was planning to meet family members at the Ukrainian border and bring them home to safety in Ireland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media