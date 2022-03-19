Search

Software engineer 'allowed' Limerick bank account to be used to clear drug debt

Newcastle West Court was told nearly €7,000 was lodged, and withdrawn, from the bank account

David Hurley

19 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A YOUNG man has admitted allowing his bank account to be used by criminals to repay a small drug debt he had built up.

Inese Kimene pleaded guilty, at Newcastle West Court, to a single charge, under the provision of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told the charge related to offences which occurred at a location in County Limerick on dates between March 23, 2020 and March 26, 2020.

Solicitor Enda O’Connor (pictured below) said the 24-year-old defendant, who now has an address at Eustace Park, Tyrrlestown, Dublin was in a ‘fragile state’ at the time and was manipulated by others who he was “hanging around with”.

He said his client had become involved with an “unsavoury group”  and that he developed an addiction to ”soft drugs” during that time.

He told the court he agreed to allow his bank account to be used to clear a €500 debt. 

Inspector Sandra Heelan told the court a total of €6,750 had passed through Mr Kimene’s bank account over the four days – at the beginning of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Addressing the court, Mr O’Connor said his client accepts the seriousness of the offence but he stressed that he was “not the beneficiary” of the criminal activity.

His client was not paid and he did not receive any of the monies directly.

“He was coerced into allowing his bank account to be used,” he said adding that while Mr Kimene was aware that his account was not being used “for a good reason” he did not realise how much money was involved.

Judge Coolican was told after the defendant agreed to allow his bank account to be used, money was transferred in and lodged electronically.

He was then “picked up” by others and taken to a local ATM where he was directed to withdraw the money and hand it over. 

Inspector Heelan accepted that when he was subsequently arrested and interviewed by gardai, the defendant cooperated and made full admissions as to his involvement.

She said the money had been “moved on” by the time gardai were alerted and that it could not be traced any further.

Seeking leniency on behalf of his client, Mr O’Connor said the now 24-year-old is working as a Junior Software Engineer in Dublin and that he has cleaned up his act over the past two years.

He said he is now drug-free and the results of drugs tests were submitted to the court to support this contention.

”He fully accepts this was not a victimless crime. He has good prospects,” he said asking that his client’s young age also be considered as a mitigating factor.

Having considered the matter, including Mr O’Connor’s submission and the defendant’s guilty plea, Judge Coolican suggested a probation report may be of assistance to the court before sentence is imposed.

The matter was adjourned to June to facilitate the preparation of a report.

