Search

16 Mar 2022

Paint the town green: Limerick all set to party like it’s 2019 for our national day!

Paint the town green: Limerick all set to party like it’s 2019 for our national day!

Skye and Indi Maslin from Scoil Mocheallog in Kilmallock are looking forward to spending their first St Patrick’s Day in Ireland. | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

16 Mar 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

AFTER two years at home, Limerick people will unite as one this St Patrick’s Day when no less than 10 parades take place across the city and county.

From Abbeyfeale in the west to Ballylanders in the east, and from Castleconnell in the north to Kilfinane in the south, the parades are expected to attract huge numbers as the weather looks set to bring good sunny spells and warm temperatures this Thursday.

And publicans across the city and county are expecting a bonanza, with an extended Bank Holiday weekend beginning from this Wednesday night.

Ger Callanan, proprietor of The Glen Tavern says the excitement of the return of the St Patrick’s Day parades is “like kids waiting for Christmas.”

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the city’s streets, and Henry Street is to witness a parade led by members of Limerick’s victorious hurling panel, carrying the Liam MacCarthy Cup won in glorious circumstances last August.

It’s the first time this decade that a full-scale St Patrick’s Day celebration can take place, with parades in 2020 and 2021 cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And while the successful vaccination programme has left huge numbers protected against the worst of the disease, Dr Rose Fitzgerald, of the Department of Public Health Mid-West urged people who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to remain at home.

“It hasn’t gone away,” she said this Tuesday. “We still need to be vigilant. People with symptoms need to avoid social settings – don’t go to work or the pub, or meet family – and get a test.

“Whenever there is an increased mixing of people, there is a risk of Covid-19 increasing. Half of the cases of Covid-19 are there because of something else, but it does show numbers are still high,” added Dr Fitzgerald, who is a specialist in public health medicine.

The sound of American accents on the streets in Limerick is also becoming more common after two years of reduced travel, said Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, president of the Irish Hotels Federation.

Elaina, whose family own the Woodlands Hotel in Adare – a village hosting its first parade in 23 years this week – added: “What I would have noticed in our own hotel in the last two weeks is a lot of American bookings coming in at very late notice. Now if you’re out and about, you hear American accents – and it’s not what we’ve heard much of over the last two years.”

Limerick city’s parade kicks off at noon on Thursday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media