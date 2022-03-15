'Preferred' route for new Limerick-Cork road to be announced

THE LONG-AWAITED 'preferred' route for the new Limerick-Cork road will be announced later this month.

While no statement was issued to media, one appeared on the public notices section of Limerick City and County Council's website on Monday.

It says that an online public display platform has been developed on the project website www.corklimerick.ie . It will go live from 12pm on Wednesday, March 30.

"This online platform will provide a virtual display room that will allow the public and other stakeholders to view and interact with the project information and maps for the preferred transport solution. The public display information and maps will also be available in the N/M20 Project Office in Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle, and a number of council public offices and public libraries between Cork and Limerick," reads the statement.

Property owners along the preferred option will be notified by post and invited to consult with the project team, either in person in Limerick or Mallow, or by online or telephone meetings during the next phase of the project.

A consultation process was held in late 2020 / early 2021, which received "significant public feedback on a number of road-based and rail-based options proposed and the active travel strategy".

"Following consideration of the public feedback and detailed appraisal, a preferred transport solution has been identified that includes active travel infrastructure for walking and cycling, improvements to public transport, new and improved safe road infrastructure and environmental integration for communities along the N20 transport corridor between Cork and Limerick," reads the statement.

Limerick City and County Council is progressing the development of the N/M20 Cork to Limerick project in partnership with Cork County Council, Cork City Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport. The project is a priority investment in the Government’s National Development Plan 2021-2030.

For further information visit www.corklimerick.ie or contact the project office at info@corklimerick.ie or telephone (061) 973730.