Active Travel team gets dedicated new office in heart of Limerick city

THE ACTIVE Travel team in Limerick has relocated to a new, dedicated office in the heart of the city.

The move comes as the Active Travel team continues to strengthen in size, with 18 of its 23 strong team now appointed.

Active Travel, with funding from the National Transport Authority, will oversee the transformation of Limerick’s cycling and pedestrian network.

The new office at Barrow House has been months in the planning and has undergone a major fit-out ahead of the move.

It will now be home to a multi-disciplinary team comprised of engineers, planners, technicians, architects, communications and administration staff.

Cllr Daniel Butler Mayor of the City and County of Limerick said that he was delighted the team have found a home in Barrow House.

“In a short period of time, the Active Travel team has delivered a number of improvements to the cycling and walking infrastructure across Limerick.”

This includes the upgraded cycle lanes and footpaths on the Dooradoyle Road and the recently opened Castletroy Urban Greenway, he added.

Brian Kennedy, Director for Transportation and Mobility at Limerick City and County Council said:

“The investment in this new office by the National Transport Authority is a clear sign of the confidence that the NTA has in its partnership with Limerick City and County Council.

“With more than €24m allocated by the NTA for Active Travel projects in Limerick in 2022, the team is going to be extremely busy delivering dozens of projects for our city, our towns and our villages.”