15 Mar 2022

Tree boost for Limerick’s newest public park

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

LIMERICK’S newest public park will soon be blossoming with hedgerow, thanks to a donation from a tree group.

The Boro Park in Janesboro was opened thanks to money from councillors’ own devolved funding pot, plus funds from the National Transport Authority.

Local councillor Sarah Kiely contacted a group known as Trees on the Land, which exists to plant young native saplings in parks across the island of Ireland.

In all, 100 woodland trees and 1,500 hedge trees were planted by a band of volunteers in the new park.

”They are very young trees. We have planted them really thickly,” says Cllr Kiely, outlining how hawthorn, hazel, blackapple, birch and oak trees have been placed in the ground.

They will take a few years to come on, but when they do, there will be lovely colour. There is an area down there that is left to go fallow for biodiversity.”

