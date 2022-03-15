Search

15 Mar 2022

Survey opened on possible new community centre for Limerick area

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

15 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A SURVEY has been opened on whether a new community centre is needed for the Raheen/ Dooroadoyle/ Mungret area of Limerick.

Limerick City and County Council has commissioned a consultant to consider the need for a Multi-Purpose Community Centre for this area after the need for a feasibility study was identified by the Municipal Area Councillors.

The area has seen considerable population growth in recent years and is expected to increase further under the Limerick Development Plan and Project 2040.

Following a tender process cosultant Paul O’ Raw has been engaged by the council to complete the study.

Paul has vast experience as a Community Consultant and has worked extensively with the community and voluntary sectors in various community planning and consultation projects.

The views of the local community are critical to the process and all households will have an opportunity to have their say.

The rationale for this study arises from the need to anticipate and cater for significant, planned population growth in this catchment area and to provide for the requisite community, social and recreation infrastructure.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: "It is hugely important that we get the views of the thousands of families, groups, businesses and organisations, who either live or are active in the Raheen/ Dooradoyle/ Mungret area.

"Strong and vibrant communities are central to what makes Limerick unique. We all want to live in an area that is friendly and has the proper social and community infrastructure, therefore it’s extremely important that you make your views known."

Paul O’Raw said: "We are keen to hear from the general public, local clubs, community and voluntary organisations etc, to get a full range of opinions and thoughts on the need for a multi-purpose community centre for the area."

The consultation process for Groups and the General Public is now underway and can be accessed via these links, groups and individuals. 

The closing date for completing the survey is Thursday, March 31.

Local News

