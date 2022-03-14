Limerick Property Watch: ‘Sweet’ design at Maple Lodge

The kitchen is exceptionally bright with vaulted ceiling and a picture window framing an attractive outlook over the landscaped south-facing garden
SHERRY FitzGerald are pleased to bring Maple Lodge, Meadowvale to the market.
This A2 rated modern bungalow is ready for immediate occupation, affording the buyer a rare opportunity to purchase a newly built, fully finished energy efficient family home.
The development is located off the main Raheen road, close to a wonderful selection of amenities.
Meadowvale is within immediate walking distance of St Nessan’s National School, LET National School, and Limericks newest secondary school - Mungret Community College.
The property has four bedrooms in total (three doubles and one single) all of which are fitted with luxurious soft wool carpets.
The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and beautifully finished tiled modern ensuite. The property combines an innovative air-to-water heating system and under floor heating with state of the art construction techniques, the highest levels of insulation, and the use of renewable energy to guarantee maximum comfort levels all year round.
Features
*Double Glaze Windows and doors
*All walls/ceilings painted, neutral contemporary colour
*Recessed lighting
*All doors, skirting, architraves fully painted
*Fully fitted solid wood kitchen with corean counters and integrated appliances
*Low maintenance exterior with block front walls and concrete sills. Walled Garden with electric timber gates.
*Secure entrance
AT A GLANCE
Location: Maple Lodge, Meadowvale, Raheen
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €595,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: 061 418000
