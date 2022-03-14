Search

14 Mar 2022

Limerick Property Watch: ‘Sweet’ design at Maple Lodge

Limerick Property Watch: ‘Sweet’ design at Maple Lodge

The kitchen is exceptionally bright with vaulted ceiling and a picture window framing an attractive outlook over the landscaped south-facing garden

Reporter:

Leader reporter

14 Mar 2022 4:30 PM

SHERRY FitzGerald are pleased to bring Maple Lodge, Meadowvale to the market.

This A2 rated modern bungalow is ready for immediate occupation, affording the buyer a rare opportunity to purchase a newly built, fully finished energy efficient family home.

The development is located off the main Raheen road, close to a wonderful selection of amenities.

Meadowvale is within immediate walking distance of St Nessan’s National School, LET National School, and Limericks newest secondary school - Mungret Community College.

The property has four bedrooms in total (three doubles and one single) all of which are fitted with luxurious soft wool carpets.

The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and beautifully finished tiled modern ensuite. The property combines an innovative air-to-water heating system and under floor heating with state of the art construction techniques, the highest levels of insulation, and the use of renewable energy to guarantee maximum comfort levels all year round.

Features

*Double Glaze Windows and doors

*All walls/ceilings painted, neutral contemporary colour

*Recessed lighting

*All doors, skirting, architraves fully painted

*Fully fitted solid wood kitchen with corean counters and integrated appliances

*Low maintenance exterior with block front walls and concrete sills. Walled Garden with electric timber gates.

*Secure entrance

AT A GLANCE

Location: Maple Lodge, Meadowvale, Raheen
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €595,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: 061 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media