Charlie Bird pledges to light a candle for Limerick's Vicky Phelan at summit of Croagh Patrick

CHARLIE Bird has revealed the first candle he lights when he reaches the Croagh Patrick summit as part of his upcoming challenge will be for Vicky Phelan.

It comes after the cervical check campaigner revealed she has made the difficult decision to pull out of attending the Climb with Charlie event next month, following complications related to her radiotherapy.

In a video posted on Twitter, Charlie – whose event will raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta – said: “Vicky, I am thinking of you and I know I am speaking for so many people around the country as well. We are all extending the hand of love and friendship to you.”

He outlined how he will light four more candles at the top of the Mayo peak – one for everyone with a terminal illness, a third for those who climb their own mountain daily, another offering the extended hand of friendship, and a final one to act as a “beacon of hope” for the people of Ukraine, under siege from Russian forces.

Vicky I am thinking of you and I know I am speaking for so many people around the country as well. We are all extending the hand of love and friendship to you. pic.twitter.com/2QapiQpLov — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) March 8, 2022

Charlie and Vicky became great friends after appearing on the Late Late Show together, and the Annacotty-based mum-of-two pledged to attend the Climb for Charlie event following an episode of the show in January.

However, she revealed last week she’s taken a decision to “pull back” to spend time with her family.

In a post to her more than 130,000 Instagram followers, Vicky admitted that following her latest round of treatment, she has never felt so sick or in as much pain as she has been over the last fortnight.

Vicky received the Freedom of Limerick last month, the top civic honour across the city and county.