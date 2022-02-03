WATCH: Vicky Phelan awarded the Freedom of Limerick

THE inspirational cervical check cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has become only the fifth women to ever receive the prestigious Freedom of Limerick.

Councillors and officials gathered for paired-down ceremony at the local authority's offices in Dooradoyle this Thursday evening, with Mayor of the city and county, Cllr Daniel Butler formally conferring the honour along with the council CEO, Dr Pat Daly.

The ceremony was MC'd by former Limerick Leader journalist Petula Martyn, now of RTÉ - click here to watch the live-stream.

And it's official. With a thumbs up, the Freedom of #Limerick for @PhelanVicky is confirmed.



For a full recap of tonight's ceremony from @LimerickCouncil, check out the @Limerick_Leader later tonight. pic.twitter.com/c4CQDqgvub February 3, 2022

Vicky Phelan, who is originally from Kilkenny but who lives in Annacotty, becomes the first person to be given the Freedom of Limerick since 2018 and the first woman since 1997.

She said she was dedicating the honour to her friend the late Ruth Morrissey and she revealed she had been contacted by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier in the day to offer his congratulations.

Before the ceremony began, Vicky spoke to members of the media and explained what the honour means to her - watch above.