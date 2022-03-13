TD calls for refugee centre to be established at Shannon Airport

A CLARE TD is calling for the establishment of a reception centre for refugees at Shannon Airport.

A similar centre has already been set up at Dublin Airport for refugees coming to Ireland to escape the crisis in Ukraine.

Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara has urged Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to consider the establishment of a centre at Shannon Airport.

More than 2,500 refugees have arrived in Ireland in the last number of weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy McNamara says Ukrainian refugees arriving in Shannon on flights originating from Poland are having to wait many hours for transportation, including by taxi minibus, to take them to the reception centre at Dublin Airport.

Deputy McNamara said: "It is entirely unreasonable people must wait for transportation to come from Dublin rather than locally where there is plenty of transport options to provide the service. Furthermore, it is not clear to me why a reception centre cannot be established in Shannon.

"I want to commend the management and staff of Shannon Airport as well as An Garda Siochana for their efforts to meet the shortfall in the meantime.

"They are welcoming refugees off flights without having any prior knowledge of how many refugees may be on board before ensuring their needs are met during their wait to be transported to Dublin.

"I have written to Minister McEntee asking that her department rectify this situation as it is causing additional distress for people who have already suffered unimaginable turmoil." concluded Deputy McNamara.