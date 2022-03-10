New strategic plan for Limerick Community Education Network

THE Limerick Community Education Network (LCEN) has launched its new strategic plan covering the next three years.

The key goals of the new strategy are to develop policy and advocacy, promote outreach and the raising of awareness and the co-ordination of the provision of education in the community.

The LCEN is a network of community education providers across the city, representing 15 organisation and 3,000 adults.

Speaking at the launch of the strategic plan, Mayor Daniel Butler said: “The LCEN through its membership has played a significant role in supporting learners in local communities throughout Covid in terms of maintaining contact and supporting digital inclusion. The LCEN has also helped learners in feeling safe in returning to classes. Community education classes are varied and accessible to all adults across Limerick, and most importantly available in their own communities.”

Triona Lynch, the further education and training manager at the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board added: “A strength of community education and one recognised by Solas, which is the national body which funds further education and training, is the range of bottom-up initiatives developed to serve the particular needs of a local area.”

Patrick Fitzgerald of LCEN added: “Our strategic plan reflects a commitment to the on-going support and provision of adult community education across Limerick. The voices of both learners and participants were central to the process. There was a comprehensive consultation and focus group process for the development of this plan and thanks to the Paul Partnership for its expertise in developing and drafting of the plan with the LCEN.”