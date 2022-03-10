Search

10 Mar 2022

New strategic plan for Limerick Community Education Network

New strategic plan for Limerick Community Education Network

Tríona Lynch, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board; Patrick Fitzgerald Limerick Community Education Network (LCEN) Mayor Daniel Butler and Mary Hughes, LCEN  | Picture: Allen Meagher

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

10 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick Community Education Network (LCEN) has launched its new strategic plan covering the next three years.

The key goals of the new strategy are to develop policy and advocacy, promote outreach and the raising of awareness and the co-ordination of the provision of education in the community.

The LCEN is a network of community education providers across the city, representing 15 organisation and 3,000 adults.

Speaking at the launch of the strategic plan, Mayor Daniel Butler said: “The LCEN through its membership has played a significant role in supporting learners in local communities throughout Covid in terms of maintaining contact and supporting digital inclusion. The LCEN has also helped learners in feeling safe in returning to classes. Community education classes are varied and accessible to all adults across Limerick, and most importantly available in their own communities.”

WATCH: Excitement at Shannon Airport as transatlantic flights resume for first time post-Covid

Triona Lynch, the further education and training manager at the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board added: “A strength of community education and one recognised by Solas, which is the national body which funds further education and training, is the range of bottom-up initiatives developed to serve the particular needs of a local area.”

Patrick Fitzgerald of LCEN added: “Our strategic plan reflects a commitment to the on-going support and provision of adult community education across Limerick. The voices of both learners and participants were central to the process. There was a comprehensive consultation and focus group process for the development of this plan and thanks to the Paul Partnership for its expertise in developing and drafting of the plan with the LCEN.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media