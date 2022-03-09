Search

09 Mar 2022

Almost €200,000 pledged to help protect historic buildings in Limerick

The gothic wing in the former Mungret College has been allocated €8,000

Nick Rabbitts

09 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

THIRTY-three historic buildings across Limerick will share in government grants of almost €200,000 to help provide vital protection.

Government has allocated €178,800 to structures across the city and the county to help preserve them.

The projects receiving grants across Limerick are as follows:

Linfield House, Pallasgreen - Structural stabilisation, €8,000

Main Street, Bruff building - Roof repair, rainwater goods repair, external joinery repairs, €9,500

No. 28 Henry Street - Reinstatement of architectural features, €4,000

Mews Lane Gateway in Catherine Street, Limerick - Reinstatement of architectural features, €3,000

Former St. Munchin's Church of Ireland church, Church Street, Limerick - External wall repair €4,000

Muintir na Tire Hall, Murroe - External wall repair, mitigation of damp, €3,500

BREAKING: Johnson & Johnson reveal new jobs and big investment for Limerick

Castle Oliver, Ardpatrick, Kilmallock - Structural stabilisation of parapet level, masonry, reinstatement of roofing structure, new roofing cover - €9,500

Killmurry, Feenagh, Kilmallock - Rethatching, €2,500

Westview, Lower Shelbourne Road, Limerick, External wall repair €4,000

Elton, Kilmallock External wall repair €5,000

2 Auburn Villas, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick External Joinery repairs €5,000

Doonbeirne, Ballingary - External Joinery repairs €5,000

Main Street, Castleconnell, Limerick External Joinery repairs €5,000

Custom House, Rutland Street, Limerick External wall repair €5,000

Kilballyowen, Bruff Roof repair, to include roofing structure repairs €7,500

Glenmore, Strand Rethatching €9,050

Main Street, Kilfinane External Joinery repairs €7,500

Glin Castle, Glin Interior decorative repair €8,000

Castlegarde, Cappamore Replacement of outdated services €12,000

'Lowe's', Church View, Main Street, Adare Interior structural and decorative repairs €5,000

Church view, Main Street, Adare External Joinery repairs €5,000

Mountfune, Murroe Roof repair, rainwater goods repair, external joinery repairs €4,000

Dollas House, Croom External wall repair €5,000

Scarteen, Knocklong Roof repair, rainwater goods repair €7,500

Ahane, Lisnagry Roof repair, rainwater goods repair, external joinery repairs €5,000

Court House, Kildimo External fixture repair- bridge / culvert - €5,000

Mona Lodge, Portcrusha, Montpelier External fixture repair- bridge / culvert at entrance gate to the grounds €5,000

Mona Lodge, Portcrusha, Montpelier Structural stabilisation, roof repair €4,000

O'Brien's Farmhouse, Ballyneety South, Pallasgreen Roof repair, rainwater goods repair, external joinery repairs, Professional Fees €4,000

'Franklin's Thatched House', Ballysimon External Joinery repairs €2,500

Gothic Wing, Mungret College, Limerick External fixtures repair- leaded windows, Professional Fees €8,000

'Carroll's Thatched House', Effin Rethatching €2,500

Former Church of Ireland church, St. Paul's, Glin Apse- Roof repair, rainwater goods repair €4,750

The Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan said: "This will assist the owners and custodians of 512 historic and protected structures across the country. The funding will allow for conservation works to our built heritage, to help safeguard it for future generations. These awards will provide an economic stimulus across all 31 local authorities, and I’m delighted to see 33 projects across Limerick city and county have received funding approval. The investment will provide employment to small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople, ensuring a continued focus on the traditional crafts – all of which help us to deliver on Heritage Ireland 2030, the new national heritage plan which I launched last month.”

Local News

