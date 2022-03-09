Almost €200,000 pledged to help protect historic buildings in Limerick

The gothic wing in the former Mungret College has been allocated €8,000
THIRTY-three historic buildings across Limerick will share in government grants of almost €200,000 to help provide vital protection.
Government has allocated €178,800 to structures across the city and the county to help preserve them.
The projects receiving grants across Limerick are as follows:
Linfield House, Pallasgreen - Structural stabilisation, €8,000
Main Street, Bruff building - Roof repair, rainwater goods repair, external joinery repairs, €9,500
No. 28 Henry Street - Reinstatement of architectural features, €4,000
Mews Lane Gateway in Catherine Street, Limerick - Reinstatement of architectural features, €3,000
Former St. Munchin's Church of Ireland church, Church Street, Limerick - External wall repair €4,000
Muintir na Tire Hall, Murroe - External wall repair, mitigation of damp, €3,500
Castle Oliver, Ardpatrick, Kilmallock - Structural stabilisation of parapet level, masonry, reinstatement of roofing structure, new roofing cover - €9,500
Killmurry, Feenagh, Kilmallock - Rethatching, €2,500
Westview, Lower Shelbourne Road, Limerick, External wall repair €4,000
Elton, Kilmallock External wall repair €5,000
2 Auburn Villas, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick External Joinery repairs €5,000
Doonbeirne, Ballingary - External Joinery repairs €5,000
Main Street, Castleconnell, Limerick External Joinery repairs €5,000
Custom House, Rutland Street, Limerick External wall repair €5,000
Kilballyowen, Bruff Roof repair, to include roofing structure repairs €7,500
Glenmore, Strand Rethatching €9,050
Main Street, Kilfinane External Joinery repairs €7,500
Glin Castle, Glin Interior decorative repair €8,000
Castlegarde, Cappamore Replacement of outdated services €12,000
'Lowe's', Church View, Main Street, Adare Interior structural and decorative repairs €5,000
Church view, Main Street, Adare External Joinery repairs €5,000
Mountfune, Murroe Roof repair, rainwater goods repair, external joinery repairs €4,000
Dollas House, Croom External wall repair €5,000
Scarteen, Knocklong Roof repair, rainwater goods repair €7,500
Ahane, Lisnagry Roof repair, rainwater goods repair, external joinery repairs €5,000
Court House, Kildimo External fixture repair- bridge / culvert - €5,000
Mona Lodge, Portcrusha, Montpelier External fixture repair- bridge / culvert at entrance gate to the grounds €5,000
Mona Lodge, Portcrusha, Montpelier Structural stabilisation, roof repair €4,000
O'Brien's Farmhouse, Ballyneety South, Pallasgreen Roof repair, rainwater goods repair, external joinery repairs, Professional Fees €4,000
'Franklin's Thatched House', Ballysimon External Joinery repairs €2,500
Gothic Wing, Mungret College, Limerick External fixtures repair- leaded windows, Professional Fees €8,000
'Carroll's Thatched House', Effin Rethatching €2,500
Former Church of Ireland church, St. Paul's, Glin Apse- Roof repair, rainwater goods repair €4,750
The Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan said: "This will assist the owners and custodians of 512 historic and protected structures across the country. The funding will allow for conservation works to our built heritage, to help safeguard it for future generations. These awards will provide an economic stimulus across all 31 local authorities, and I’m delighted to see 33 projects across Limerick city and county have received funding approval. The investment will provide employment to small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople, ensuring a continued focus on the traditional crafts – all of which help us to deliver on Heritage Ireland 2030, the new national heritage plan which I launched last month.”
