War in Ukraine has massive implications for agriculture in Limerick

THERE is, at best, a four to six week window during which any measures to increase the levels of cereal-growing in Ireland in 2022 can be taken, according to experts.

Farming organisations are due to meet with the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, this Tuesday evening to discuss what these measures might be, given that supplies of cereals and grains from Ukraine and Russia are expected to be disrupted as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

However, speaking to the Limerick Leader in advance of that meeting, Pat McCormack, ICMSA President, said: “It is not going to be compulsory tillage. It is going to be a voluntary scheme. That is our understanding.”

“It is not that straightforward to plough up a field,” he added.

Lack of equipment and know-how, a lack of seed and storage facilities, the suitability and fertility of soils, manpower shortages and the vagaries of Irish weather are all issues and potential problems that would need to be addressed in any attempt to increase cereal production, whether for human consumption or for animal feed.

While Ireland relies on France and the UK for the majority of its milling flour for bread, we rely on Ukraine for almost 50% of our requirements for maize corn which is used in animal feed. In 2019 alone, Ireland imported 481,500 tonnes of agri-food products from Ukraine.

There is also the attendant, complicating issue of fertiliser. Over the past year, Limerick farmers pointed out this week, the cost of fertiliser has almost trebled to close to €1,000 a tonne but now supply has also become a critical issue, given that Russia is one of the main producers of fertilisers. Russia accounts for 40% of international trade in Nitrogen, 17% of Phosphorus and 20% of Potash, all constituents of fertilisers, according to Seán Lavery, Limerick IFA president.

“Alternative sources are not readily available as replacements,” he said.

“We are facing a massive supply shock on fertilisers, on grain for animal feed and on wheat for making bread,” added Mr Lavery, summing up the position.

Inevitably, these supply problems will feed into higher prices across the board, in meat, chicken, dairy products and other food.

Nationally, he pointed out, there has been a “great drop-off” in tillage over the years because of poor returns and land has been converted to grass. Production, he felt, could possibly increase in the south-east where tillage farming has traditionally been strong.

“West Limerick was never a tillage area,” Mr Lavery continued. “Historically, there would have been tillage in the centre of Limerick where land is dry. I could certainly see some tillage coming back for people who have the skills and memory of doing it.”

But farmers would need to see a return, he continued, pointing out that tillage is energy-heavy and farm diesel prices are shooting up. “Farmers will do their best but the idea that every farmer is going to convert five acres is fanciful,” he said. Farming had changed drastically since the compulsory tillage imposed during World War II, he pointed out and there was no easy way to increase grain production.

“If you want to grow cereals, your land has to be right. It has to have the right fertility. You have to understand what you are doing: when do you fertilise, when do you sow, when do you harvest.

“It will be a challenge to come up with workable solutions in the very short time frame available. Remember all crops have to be sown the next month in Ireland to be harvested in August or September,” he concluded.