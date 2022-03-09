Limerick organisation 'working around the clock' to help Ukrainian refugees

AN ORGANISATION that works with migrants are 'working around the clock' as Ukrainian refugees arrive in Limerick.

The UN says that over 1.7 million refugees have now fled Ukraine with approximately 2,000 refugees arriving in Ireland.

Limerick-based national migrant and refugee support organisation Doras says that while it’s still too early to get a full picture, they are currently experiencing a huge level of interest from Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in the mid west and throughout the country.

Doras CEO John Lannon said: "Our phone lines are ringing out non-stop and we have numerous Ukrainian families arriving at our centre seeking urgent refugee resettlement and integration support.

"We are also hearing from people stranded at various borders. We were already really stretched supporting Afghan and other migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in areas like family reunification, visa and passport applications, social welfare, integration and language supports, and racism and domestic violence.

"So it’s an incredibly challenging time for us, but thankfully the people of Limerick are rising to support our efforts."

The company do not receive core funding from the government and rely on the support of the public to keep going.

Mr Lannon said: "People are incredibly generous with donations, fundraising and offers of accommodation. While we were initially managing accommodation offers, we are now signposting those to our partners in the Irish Red Cross, who are coordinating the government’s national effort.

"Aside from accommodation, we encourage people to get in touch with us around any other areas they think they may be able to support with.

"This includes translation, transport, logistical, administrative or other support in areas such as graphic design or whatever skills people might be able to offer. We’re particularly keen for more companies and workplaces to get involved in fundraising and support efforts.

"Organisations like Doras will continue to step up as best we can. Currently, we are working around the clock but ultimately the State needs to take responsibility for its obligations to protect everyone fleeing from persecution and war."