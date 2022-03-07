Limerick set for third major jobs announcement in less than a week

LIMERICK is enjoying a jobs bonanza, with 350 jobs created at two firms in just one day.

And, the Limerick Leader can reveal that a third multi-national company is poised to announce the investment of millions of euro into its Limerick operation, with the announcement of up to 200 new jobs tomorrow. ​

Sources have confirmed the company – which already has a vast presence in the city – will announce the good news on Tuesday.

And the confirmation of these new positions will mean there has been 550 jobs announced in just two days across the city.

Analog Devices set the ball rolling on Friday, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin cutting the ribbon at a new state-of-the-art ‘Catalyst’ centre in the Raheen Business Park.

The €100m investment will see 250 jobs created, and has been hailed by Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan as “a resounding endorsement of our value proposition here in the Mid-West for attracting both foreign direct investment and the hottest commodity, which is skilled talent.”

It means the semi-conductor firm – which opened in Limerick in 1977 – will employ almost 1,500 people in the city by 2025, and its president and chief executive Vincent Roche said he hopes this number will grow again.​

“We are looking long term,” he told reporters, “I expect this will be the first down payment, and depending on success, there will be a lot more to come.”

Later in the day, Kneat Software Solutions, which develops software solutions for the life-sciences industry, announced the creation of 100 new jobs, and the opening of a new office in the National Technology Park at Plassey.

It will bring the firm’s head count in Limerick to 300, and its own co-founder Eddie Ryan has also predicted potential further growth ahead for the high-tech company.

Ms Ryan added: “Limerick has enjoyed incredible success over the past year or more in terms attracting inward investment and at a very difficult time. It is competing and winning this investment in competition with other European locations.”