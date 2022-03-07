Search

07 Mar 2022

Sinn Fein outline next steps for replacement of councillor in Limerick

Sinn Fein outline next steps for replacement of councillor in Limerick

Cllr John Costelloe is stepping down from front-line politics

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

07 Mar 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THERE will be a new face on Limerick City and County Council in the next month following the surprise resignation of John Costelloe.

The Limerick City North councillor said last week he was stepping away from front-line politics.

Now, members of his Sinn Fein party will meet in the coming weeks to decide on who will take his seat.

Unlike in the Dáil or Seanad, when a councillor steps down, no by-election is held. Instead, the local party will co-opt a candidate to serve out the remainder of the council term, which in this case, runs until 2024.

Members of Sinn Fein's O'Callaghan-Clancy cumann, which covers the city's northside will meet in the coming week to decide on who will take Cllr Costelloe's seat on the local authority.

If there is more than one candidate, a vote will take place among the party's membership in the City North ward, with the formal co-option of the newest councillor taking place at an upcoming local authority meeting.

Councillor Costelloe was himself co-opted onto Limerick City and County Council following the election of Maurice Quinlivan to the Oireachtas.

Party senator Paul Gavan confirmed the party's top brass will meet tonight to set out the timetable for putting Cllr Costelloe's replacement in place.

"The person whoever he or she is will be democratically chosen from within the party," he said, "We are lucky there are a number of good potential candidates there. I would hope we will get the process completed over the next couple of weeks."

Developers plan riverside development for 1,000 people in Limerick

It's anticipated that a replacement will be ready to take their seat on council at the next full meeting on March 28 next.

Mr Gavan added: "We have had a lot of growth in the party, but our northside base is key. Whoever we select will have to forge a really strong partnership with Cllr Sharon Benson and be really committed to growing the party. I'd anticipate it'd be a position a large number of people would be interested in."

He also wished Cllr Costelloe well saying: "He has been a member of the party a long time, and a soldier with our comrades over decades. I'd like to thank him for his service."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media