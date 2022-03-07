Sinn Fein outline next steps for replacement of councillor in Limerick

THERE will be a new face on Limerick City and County Council in the next month following the surprise resignation of John Costelloe.

The Limerick City North councillor said last week he was stepping away from front-line politics.

Now, members of his Sinn Fein party will meet in the coming weeks to decide on who will take his seat.

Unlike in the Dáil or Seanad, when a councillor steps down, no by-election is held. Instead, the local party will co-opt a candidate to serve out the remainder of the council term, which in this case, runs until 2024.

Members of Sinn Fein's O'Callaghan-Clancy cumann, which covers the city's northside will meet in the coming week to decide on who will take Cllr Costelloe's seat on the local authority.

If there is more than one candidate, a vote will take place among the party's membership in the City North ward, with the formal co-option of the newest councillor taking place at an upcoming local authority meeting.

Councillor Costelloe was himself co-opted onto Limerick City and County Council following the election of Maurice Quinlivan to the Oireachtas.

Party senator Paul Gavan confirmed the party's top brass will meet tonight to set out the timetable for putting Cllr Costelloe's replacement in place.

"The person whoever he or she is will be democratically chosen from within the party," he said, "We are lucky there are a number of good potential candidates there. I would hope we will get the process completed over the next couple of weeks."

It's anticipated that a replacement will be ready to take their seat on council at the next full meeting on March 28 next.

Mr Gavan added: "We have had a lot of growth in the party, but our northside base is key. Whoever we select will have to forge a really strong partnership with Cllr Sharon Benson and be really committed to growing the party. I'd anticipate it'd be a position a large number of people would be interested in."

He also wished Cllr Costelloe well saying: "He has been a member of the party a long time, and a soldier with our comrades over decades. I'd like to thank him for his service."