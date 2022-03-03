Search

03 Mar 2022

Limerick council to hold special meeting to discuss Ukraine crisis

Limerick council to hold special meeting to discuss Ukraine crisis

03 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

LIMERICK's city and county councillors are to meet this afternoon to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

It comes as the seven-day anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion of its neighbouring country began.

Scores of people have died, with Ukraine's first major city, Kherson in the south, confirmed to have fallen to Russian forces.

Councillors are expected to discuss calls to expel the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov - a move which has so far been rejected by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

A vigil to show solidarity with Ukraine took place earlier in the week, and collections for the eastern European nation have been taking place in the city.

One of the councillors who sought today's meeting, which kicks off at 4pm, was the metropolitan district leader, Cllr Catherine Slattery.

She says she has mixed feelings about expelling the ambassador immediately.

"I feel the Russian ambassador should be expelled and removed from Ireland. In saying that, I'd like to see our own people in Russia safe. I'd like to see these people come home and get out of Russia. If we expel the ambassador, will they be safe? I don't know. We need get them home safe [then] get that man out of Ireland. The people of Ireland don't want him here. I do not want him here, but we also need to keep our own people in Russia safe," said Cllr Slattery, "We do not need this man in our country. We need to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Ireland, and let them know we are thinking of them."

The meeting takes place at 4pm at County Hall in Dooradoyle, and will be available to view virtually. To gain access, please telephone 061-556000.

