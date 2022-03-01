Limerick Literary Festival announce winner of seventh Kate O’Brien Award

THE LIMERICK Literary Festival have announced the winner of the 7th annual Kate O’Brien Award.

The award is given to the best novel or short story collection by an Irish female writer and comes with a €2000 prize.

This year's winner is Una Mannion who was given the award for her tender and compelling novel A Crooked Tree.

Other works that were shortlisted for the award include: Dinner Party by Sarah Gilmartin, The End of the World is a Cul de Sac by Louise Kennedy, Mother Mother by Annie Macmanus, Holding her Breath by Eimear Ryan and Boys Don’t Cry by Fiona Scarlett.

The winner was decided by judges Marie Hackett, Vivienne McKechnie, Grainne O’Brien, Donal Ryan and Niall MacMonagle.

The annual Limerick Literary Festival usually takes place at the end of February however it has now been moved to June 18 and 19 in the hope it will be able to be held in person.

The festival, formerly known as The Kate O’Brien Weekend, began in 1984 to mark the tenth anniversary of the death of the Limerick-born author.

The event continues to celebrate her life and works while attracting prominent participants from all over the world.