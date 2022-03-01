Game over? Arcade project rejected by Limerick city planners

PLANS for a gaming arcade on the northside of Limerick city have been rejected by planners.

Amusement Equipment was seeking planning permission to convert the former Bank of Ireland and post office branch at the Caherdavin Shopping Centre into a gaming arcade and an internet cafe.

Locals objected to project, which the developer said would deliver five jobs to the area.​

They pointed out another amusement arcade a short walk away at the Funzone bowling alley in the Ennis Road, and expressed concerns at a possible attempt to “glamourise gaming and arcades.”

However, there was support for the proposal, with local Thomas McSherry writing to back it.

He pointed out there are few amenities on the northside for some young adults aged 18 to 35.

“While there are several sporting clubs, there is nothing to cater towards those that are not athletically inclined. My brother has autism and double scoliosis. He does not enjoy sports as a result and there is no outlet for him,” Mr McSherry explained.

It might not be game over for Amusement Equipment, with the developer now expected to weigh up the prospect of appealing the council’s decision to An Bord Pleanala.