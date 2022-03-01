Search

01 Mar 2022

Game over? Arcade project rejected by Limerick city planners

Game over? Arcade project rejected by Limerick city planners

Permission was sought to locate the arcade at the former Post Office and Bank of Ireland in Caherdavin | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

01 Mar 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

PLANS for a gaming arcade on the northside of Limerick city have been rejected by planners.

Amusement Equipment was seeking planning permission to convert the former Bank of Ireland and post office branch at the Caherdavin Shopping Centre into a gaming arcade and an internet cafe.

Locals objected to project, which the developer said would deliver five jobs to the area.​

They pointed out another amusement arcade a short walk away at the Funzone bowling alley in the Ennis Road, and expressed concerns at a possible attempt to “glamourise gaming and arcades.”

Opposition to gaming arcade planned for Limerick community

However, there was support for the proposal, with local Thomas McSherry writing to back it.

He pointed out there are few amenities on the northside for some young adults aged 18 to 35.

“While there are several sporting clubs, there is nothing to cater towards those that are not athletically inclined. My brother has autism and double scoliosis. He does not enjoy sports as a result and there is no outlet for him,” Mr McSherry explained.

It might not be game over for Amusement Equipment, with the developer now expected to weigh up the prospect of appealing the council’s decision to An Bord Pleanala.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media