Ukrainian man who lived in Limerick for three years describes ‘chaos’ in Kyiv

A UKRAINIAN man who lived in Limerick for three years has spoken of the "chaos" in Kyiv since Russia began its invasion of its western neighbour by land, air and sea.

“People are trying to help each other, making donations for the army as well as doing some blood donations. Most of us are trying to stay with families or friends as it’s easier to keep calm,” explained Eugene Danylchuk who came to Limerick to study English.

Mr Danylchuk had started to save some money from working in a part-time job and decided to do a masters degree in LIT. He has since returned to his home, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Communicating with the Limerick Leader via text messages on Thursday night, Mr Danylchuk said he was not fully prepared for the invasion by the Russians which began with shelling early on Thursday morning in Ukraine, just moments after Russian president Vladimir Putin authorised "a special military operation" aimed at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of the neighbouring country.

“I was not ready for it at all. I did not have a lot of petrol and food at home, so it was a bit chaotic this morning. I realised when my mom called me this morning at 6am when I was sleeping,” he wrote of the invasion.

In his messages Mr Danylchuk described "a lot of traffic on the roads" in Kyiv.

“A lot of queues near petrol stations and pharmacies as well. Also, in case of emergency we are allowed to use underground stations as shelters, but it’s recommended not to leave safe places from 22 in the evening until 7 in the morning.”

Reflecting on his time in Limerick, Mr Danylchuk described it as "a really great city".

"The people are fantastic, always friendly and polite," he noted.

This Friday morning Ukrainian officials are preparing for a Russian assault on Kyiv, as the full-scale attack enters a second day.