Limerick company bosses to hold meetings with government after Ukraine invasion

MANAGEMENT at Rusal Alumina in Aughinish are to hold meetings with government amid economic sanctions set to be imposed on Russia.

The Russian bauxite producer employs 460 staff in West Limerick, with scores of others reliant on the firm for their employment.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces this morning means heavy economic sanctions against the Vladimir Putin government are certain. And this has led to fears of the future of local workers.

Local TD and Minister of State Niall Collins said: "I have spoken to the Taoiseach and the Tanaiste around the importance of Aughinish to Limerick and the Mid-West region, as a very large direct and indirect employer. Aughinish have been in regular contact with the Taoiseach and his office."

He said he has also been in regular dialogue with management of the firm.

"It's important when sanctions are being imposed, that the effect of those sanctions do not impact jobs in Ireland and Limerick," he said, "I know this week, management are meeting the Tanaiste and Trade Minister Leo Varadkar and the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan."

"I've written to them to state how important it is to have support in place for Aughinish, like we have had to do previously when America placed sanctions," Mr Collins added.

Stephen Lavelle of Siptu, which represents the majority of workers in Rusal added: "We are monitoring the situation closely. We do have a good working relationship with management, and if there is any change to the circumstances of our members, we will be looking to engage with them around that."

Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler has expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine at what he said is a "very difficult and harrowing time" for them.

Solidarity with the people of #Ukraine in this dark day for democracy.



In particular I want to offer the support of my Mayoral Office to any Ukrainians living in #Limerick pic.twitter.com/UnLTv6zoVJ — Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) February 24, 2022

"The reality is starting to hit all of us, that we are looking at the biggest military movement since World War II. We have Ukrainian people living with us in the region, and I'd like to offer them my support and solidarity and the support of my office if there is any assistance needed. I'm sure at the moment, they are busy contacting family members at home to see they are safe," the mayor said.

He added through his office, he can link people up with the Department of Foreign Affairs, acknowledging people are scrambling to access information at the moment.

"Europe needs to take very strong measures, both economic and possibly military against the Russians. This is a very serious event. It could be one of the most serious events in our lifetimes," he warned.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs says it's closely monitoring the situation in the Ukraine with its European Union and other international partners.

"We are advising all Irish citizens currently in Ukraine to shelter in a secure place, given the security situation there. However, citizens should consider leaving Ukraine if they judge it safe to do so, depending on their location and prevailing circumstances," a spokesperson added.

However, airspace over the country has been closed, with overland routes out of the Ukraine seriously disrupted.

The Department has pledged to issue regular updates on the @dfatirl Twitter account as the situation develops.

Information is also available at www.dfa.ie/travel/travel-advice/a-z-list-of-countries/ukraine/

Any Irish citizen requiring emergency consular assistance should contact a dedicated telephone line, 01-6131700, which has now been set up at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Are you from Limerick and in the Ukraine at the moment? If so, get in touch with us at news@limerickleader.ie.