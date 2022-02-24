Boost to Limerick docks and Shannon Estuary as terms of reference agreed for new group

THE terms of reference for a new group charged with changing the face of the Shannon Estuary have been published this week.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD has published the details for the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce, following government approval for its establishment.

It's anticipated the group will assess the strategic strengths and comparative advantages of the Shannon Estuary and scope out potential opportunities for the area. The group will produce a report, specifying the actions which can be taken to create jobs and opportunities in the region by October of this year.

It will aim to come up with ways to develop industry and fully exploit the vast landbank around the Shannon Estuary.

On top of this, the call for expressions of interest for membership of this task force has also been opened, and a report on recommendations to transform the estuary across Limerick, Clare and North Kerry is expected by October.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and local TD Patrick O’Donovan said: “The starting gun has been fired on the development of the Shannon Estuary.”

“The Estuary is critical in terms of its strategic importance, not only regionally but nationally as well. The Shannon Estuary as I see it is not fulfilling its full potential in terms of its overall capacity to the country. It’s the deepest natural estuary in the country. It has roadway connectivity and broadband connectivity,​ good harbours, it has the airport connection. There is a big asset base which is State owned,” he said, “it will be the impetus for a new spotlight to be shone on the Shannon region to fulfil a potential which hasn't been realised up to now.”