Search

24 Feb 2022

Boost to Limerick docks and Shannon Estuary as terms of reference agreed for new group

Terms of reference for the Shannon estuary economic taskforce confirmed

The Shannon Estuary

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

24 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE terms of reference for a new group charged with changing the face of the Shannon Estuary have been published this week.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD has published the details for the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce, following government approval for its establishment. 

It's anticipated the group will assess the strategic strengths and comparative advantages of the Shannon Estuary and scope out potential opportunities for the area. The group will produce a report, specifying the actions which can be taken to create jobs and opportunities in the region by October of this year.

Limerick Scouts swap storms in Ireland for snowstorms in Iceland

It will aim to come up with ways to develop industry and fully exploit the vast landbank around the Shannon Estuary.

On top of this, the call for expressions of interest for membership of this task force has also been opened, and a report on recommendations to transform the estuary across Limerick, Clare and North Kerry is expected by October.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and local TD Patrick O’Donovan said: “The starting gun has been fired on the development of the Shannon Estuary.”

“The Estuary is critical in terms of its strategic importance, not only regionally but nationally as well. The Shannon Estuary as I see it is not fulfilling its full potential in terms of its overall capacity to the country. It’s the deepest natural estuary in the country. It has roadway connectivity and broadband connectivity,​ good harbours, it has the airport connection. There is a big asset base which is State owned,” he said, “it will be the impetus for a new spotlight to be shone on the Shannon region to fulfil a potential which hasn't been realised up to now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media