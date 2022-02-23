Search

23 Feb 2022

Limerick Scouts swap storms in Ireland for snowstorms in Iceland

Limerick Scouts swap storms in Ireland for snowstorms in Iceland

Cathal Ward and Arran on their practice hike for the Tom Crean challenge

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

23 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick teens are having the adventure of a lifetime in Iceland during the mid-term break.

Cathal Ward and Arran Kinsella are two of just 32 Scouts from across the country to be accepted on the Tom Crean Challenge Expedition.

It is an annual Scouting Ireland event which takes place over six months, culminating in a week-long expedition to Iceland starting last Saturday, February 19. Scouts have to go to four training weekends, do four training hikes and complete two projects to get ready for the trip.

Arran, aged 14, of Murroe-Boher Scout Group and Cathal, aged 15, of Ballybricken 46th Scouts, went from a stormy Ireland to snowstorms in Iceland. There was an orange weather warning in parts of Ireland but they have faced into a red weather warning, stormy conditions and heavy snowfall.

But their lengthy preparations have paid off and they are all enjoying the challenges mother nature has put in front of them. The Scouts have even got to try some 'delicacies' of Iceland - sheep's head, whale and fermented shark!

Prior to flying out to the Land of Fire and Ice (more ice than fire thus far) Arran said probably the best thing about the challenge is how independent you are.

"While there are adults there, they don’t really tell you if you’ve gone wrong and all the navigation is up to you to figure out. You’re in charge of your gear, your tent, and if you mess up the dinner, you’re gonna be hungry," said Arran.

He says he can’t recommend the Crean Challenge enough to anybody who thinks that this is the type of thing for them. 

Limerick hurlers and Liam MacCarthy announced as grand marshals for St Patrick's Day parade

"I am extremely lucky to be part of this and am so glad that I decided to join. It is a life-changing experience and I assure you that you will enjoy it too," said Arran.

Cathal agrees 100%. Even before going to Iceland, Cathal said the Crean challenge has already been his greatest experience in Scouting.

"I’ve made so many new friends and had so many incredible experiences. I want to thank all the Crean challenge team for this opportunity and thank my own scout leaders from Ballybricken and other groups in Limerick who helped me along with this challenge," said Cathal.

You can follow how the boys are getting on from the comfort and warmth of you house on the Crean Challenge Expedition Facebook page

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media