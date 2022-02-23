Limerick Scouts swap storms in Ireland for snowstorms in Iceland

TWO Limerick teens are having the adventure of a lifetime in Iceland during the mid-term break.

Cathal Ward and Arran Kinsella are two of just 32 Scouts from across the country to be accepted on the Tom Crean Challenge Expedition.

It is an annual Scouting Ireland event which takes place over six months, culminating in a week-long expedition to Iceland starting last Saturday, February 19. Scouts have to go to four training weekends, do four training hikes and complete two projects to get ready for the trip.

Arran, aged 14, of Murroe-Boher Scout Group and Cathal, aged 15, of Ballybricken 46th Scouts, went from a stormy Ireland to snowstorms in Iceland. There was an orange weather warning in parts of Ireland but they have faced into a red weather warning, stormy conditions and heavy snowfall.

But their lengthy preparations have paid off and they are all enjoying the challenges mother nature has put in front of them. The Scouts have even got to try some 'delicacies' of Iceland - sheep's head, whale and fermented shark!

Prior to flying out to the Land of Fire and Ice (more ice than fire thus far) Arran said probably the best thing about the challenge is how independent you are.

"While there are adults there, they don’t really tell you if you’ve gone wrong and all the navigation is up to you to figure out. You’re in charge of your gear, your tent, and if you mess up the dinner, you’re gonna be hungry," said Arran.

He says he can’t recommend the Crean Challenge enough to anybody who thinks that this is the type of thing for them.

"I am extremely lucky to be part of this and am so glad that I decided to join. It is a life-changing experience and I assure you that you will enjoy it too," said Arran.

Cathal agrees 100%. Even before going to Iceland, Cathal said the Crean challenge has already been his greatest experience in Scouting.

"I’ve made so many new friends and had so many incredible experiences. I want to thank all the Crean challenge team for this opportunity and thank my own scout leaders from Ballybricken and other groups in Limerick who helped me along with this challenge," said Cathal.

You can follow how the boys are getting on from the comfort and warmth of you house on the Crean Challenge Expedition Facebook page