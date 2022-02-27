First look at proposed new private hospital on Limerick city’s edge

THE Limerick Leader can this week offer a first look at how the proposed new Bons Secours hospital will appear, should it get planning permission.

As revealed by this newspaper last year, the country’s largest private health operator is planning a new 150-bed unit medical facility at the Ballysimon​ Road, in the shadow of the Northern Trust building.

The new hospital is set to triple existing capacity from its current location at Barrington’s Hospital in George’s Quay – which will remain.

But the new state-of-the-art centre will be located on a seven-acre site to the east of the city.

The complex, which has been designed by an international award-winning team of architects, will comprise a new 19,405 square metre, four storey hospital with roof-top garden and energy centre along with associated site development works.

It will provide both inpatient and outpatient facilities for medical and surgical patients with treatment rooms, operating theatres, endoscopy unit and supporting staff and patient facilities.

It’s been designed by Reddy Architecture and Urbanism in partnership with HOK International.

Should planning permission be forthcoming on this project, the hospital group says works could commence by the end of this year.

The facility could become operational as early as 2025.

Bon Secours chief executive Jason Kenny said: “We are delighted to be at this stage of the process with the submission of our planning application for a private hospital to cater for the needs of our patients in Limerick and the Mid-West.”

Denis O'Sullivan, the group director of capital projects at Bon Secours Health System Ireland added: “When we embarked on this project, our objective was to design a facility that would be in keeping with the delivery of world-class compassionate medical care to patients that the Bon Secours Health System is synonymous with. It’s fair to say that the plans developed by our team fulfil all we would have hoped for.”