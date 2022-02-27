Search

27 Feb 2022

First look at proposed new private hospital on Limerick city’s edge

First look at proposed new private hospital on Limerick city’s edge

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

27 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick Leader can this week offer a first look at how the proposed new Bons Secours hospital will appear, should it get planning permission.

As revealed by this newspaper last year, the country’s largest private health operator is planning a new 150-bed unit medical facility at the Ballysimon​ Road, in the shadow of the Northern Trust building.

The new hospital is set to triple existing capacity from its current location at Barrington’s Hospital in George’s Quay – which will remain.

But the new state-of-the-art centre will be located on a seven-acre site to the east of the city.

The complex, which has been designed by an international award-winning team of architects, will comprise a new 19,405 square metre, four storey hospital with roof-top garden and energy centre along with associated site development works.

It will provide both inpatient and outpatient facilities for medical and surgical patients with treatment rooms, operating theatres, endoscopy unit and supporting staff and patient facilities. 

It’s been designed by Reddy Architecture and Urbanism in partnership with HOK International.

Should planning permission be forthcoming on this project, the hospital group says works could commence by the end of this year.

Limerick Enterprise Week set to take place

The facility could become operational as early as 2025.

Bon Secours chief executive Jason Kenny said: “We are delighted to be at this stage of the process with the submission of our planning application for a private hospital to cater for the needs of our patients in Limerick and the Mid-West.”

Denis O'Sullivan, the group director of capital projects at Bon Secours Health System Ireland added: “When we embarked on this project, our objective was to design a facility that would be in keeping with the delivery of world-class compassionate medical care to patients that the Bon Secours Health System is synonymous with. It’s fair to say that the plans developed by our team fulfil all we would have hoped for.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media