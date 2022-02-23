Search

23 Feb 2022

Limerick Enterprise Week set to take place

Limerick Enterprise Week set to take place

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

23 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

BUSINESS owners across Limerick are being encouraged to take advantage of the many events taking place as part of Local Enterprise Week.

Between Monday, March 7 and Friday, March 11, more than 220 events aimed at small to medium sized enterprise owners and entrepreneurs are taking place around the country, including here in Limerick.

The theme of this year’s week is Making It Happen and is focused on helping businesses to look forward and to future proof themselves for the years ahead.

Eli Lilly formally seeks permission to develop in Limerick

Limerick's Local Enterprise Office is running a range of training workshops and bespoke one-to-one clinics for business people on a range of topics including business planning, human resources, finance, cyber-security and grant funding.

Its head of enterprise Mike Cantwell said: "Local Enterprise Week offers existing businesses and those considering starting a business an excellent opportunity to engage with the wide range of supports offered. In addition to national events, we are offering a full programme of events over five days on a range of topics from marketing to financing your business as well as a range of one-to-one clinics with business experts to support owner-managers.”

For more information on Local Enterprise Week and to find information on the National Spotlight Events and Limerick events visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media