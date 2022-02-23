Limerick Enterprise Week set to take place

BUSINESS owners across Limerick are being encouraged to take advantage of the many events taking place as part of Local Enterprise Week.

Between Monday, March 7 and Friday, March 11, more than 220 events aimed at small to medium sized enterprise owners and entrepreneurs are taking place around the country, including here in Limerick.

The theme of this year’s week is Making It Happen and is focused on helping businesses to look forward and to future proof themselves for the years ahead.

Limerick's Local Enterprise Office is running a range of training workshops and bespoke one-to-one clinics for business people on a range of topics including business planning, human resources, finance, cyber-security and grant funding.

Its head of enterprise Mike Cantwell said: "Local Enterprise Week offers existing businesses and those considering starting a business an excellent opportunity to engage with the wide range of supports offered. In addition to national events, we are offering a full programme of events over five days on a range of topics from marketing to financing your business as well as a range of one-to-one clinics with business experts to support owner-managers.”

For more information on Local Enterprise Week and to find information on the National Spotlight Events and Limerick events visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Week.