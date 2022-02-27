Search

27 Feb 2022

Save the date - The Cappamore Show is back!

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

27 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE HAPPINESS of the Cappamore Show committee being back together again after two long years was tinged with sadness.

There was one very notable absentee - Paddy Ryan “Luke”. The secretary for 60 of the 65 Cappamore Shows went to his eternal reward last June.

Paddy was a big believer in keeping the show on the road and that’s exactly what his fellow committee are committed to doing. While it is one day in the year for attendees, the work that goes into it helps knit the community together for 12 months. Paddy often stressed how important shows are to rural Ireland.

Judge jails man for 'outrageous' act on board Shannon bound Ryanair flight

Maura Walsh, PRO, said things are looking up and a sure sign of a return to ‘the way we were’ is that Cappamore Show committee is fully engaged in planning for the big day on Saturday, August 20.

At the AGM, a full committee elected John Hassett as the new general secretary.

“John is following in the footsteps of our esteemed secretary of over sixty years, Paddy Ryan “Luke”. When John accepted the nomination he gave a very sincere speech as to how he had been influenced by Paddy over the years.

“He said Paddy was a man of wisdom who listened and gave thought to a problem before giving advice. He hopes that he will carry Paddy’s legacy forward with integrity and success,” said Maura.

Jimmy McCarthy, one of the founding members, was re-elected as president, Marie Hayes as chairperson and PJ Blackwell as treasurer. This ‘top table’ team will be assisted by section secretaries and other officers elected on the night.

A vote of sympathy and a minute’s silence was observed for the five current members - Mairead Finnan, Timmy Butler, Paddy Ryan “Luke”, Simon Tierney and Pat Mulcahy - who have gone to their eternal reward since the last show in 2019.

Maura said past members and bereaved families were also included in their thoughts. A Memorial Mass will be held in St Michael’s Church, Cappamore on Saturday, March 26 at 7.30pm to pay tribute to and remember all these people.

“The pervading atmosphere at the meeting was positive and upbeat. Everyone is well aware that running the 2022 show after two years of absence plus the loss of Paddy will not be an easy task but all are willing to put their best foot forward and give of their best to ensure that Cappamore Show will go forward with success,” said Maura.

