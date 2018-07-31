Council purchases former Limerick city garda station

LIMERICK City and County Council have confirmed it has acquired the former Mary Street garda station building which has been vacant for five years.

The move was welcomed by councillors, including northside Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe.

“We welcome this confirmation. The site at the Mary Street has been derelict for 20 years. It has become an eye sore and has contributed to a ruined vista in the heart of our city. The acquisition of this building should allow works to begin that will improve the appearance of the Medieval Quarter,” he said.

The garda station, in fact, closed down five years ago.

Prior to its closure, the garda station was home to a the divisional scenes of crimes unit as well as community gardai serving the area.

“Sinn Fein will continue to make representations for the improvement of this area at the heart of our city. We have, and will continue to, promote the improvement of this area,” he stated last week.