University of Limerick student wins TG4 country music competition

A UNIVERSITY of Limerick student has won a prestigious TG4 country music competition.

Aishling Rafferty, under the mentorship of country music legend Mike Denver, won the 2022 series of TG4 Glór Tíre.

The Roscrea native is currently studying for a Bachelor’s Degree in Voice at the World Music Academy of Music and Dance at University of Limerick.

A popular contestant throughout the competition, Aishling grew in popularity each week while taking on board all of the advice of resident Glór Tíre, judges Jo Ní Chéide and Caitriona Uí Shuilleabháin.

Hailing from Knockshegowna, Roscrea in Tipperary, Aishling is from a family of eight who’s support she is hugely grateful for.

She plans on bringing all of them with her to share part of her prize of a trip to Portugal to perform with country music star, Mike Denver.

As part of the competition Aishling also won €5,000 which she plans to put towards building her band and first album.

Aishling said: "This is beyond special to win the TG4 Glór Tíre title, it’s been a dream of mine but the competition this year was high, I’m beyond thrilled.

"It’s hugely important for my family and boyfriend who’ve all been such a massive support throughout the competition not to mention my wonderful mentor Mike Denver who’s backing and advice has been first class and he’s always so encouraging.”