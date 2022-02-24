Search

24 Feb 2022

University of Limerick student wins TG4 country music competition

University of Limerick student wins TG4 country music competition

UL student Aishling Rafferty

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

24 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A UNIVERSITY of Limerick student has won a prestigious TG4 country music competition. 

Aishling Rafferty, under the mentorship of country music legend Mike Denver, won the 2022 series of TG4 Glór Tíre.

The Roscrea native is currently studying for a Bachelor’s Degree in Voice at the World Music Academy of Music and Dance at University of Limerick.

A popular contestant throughout the competition, Aishling grew in popularity each week while taking on board all of the advice of resident Glór Tíre, judges Jo Ní Chéide and Caitriona Uí Shuilleabháin.

Hailing from Knockshegowna, Roscrea in Tipperary, Aishling is from a family of eight who’s support she is hugely grateful for.

Former Limerick-based principal to run online concert for air ambulance that saved his life

She plans on bringing all of them with her to share part of her prize of a trip to Portugal to perform with country music star, Mike Denver.

As part of the competition Aishling also won €5,000 which she plans to put towards building her band and first album.

Aishling said: "This is beyond special to win the TG4 Glór Tíre title, it’s been a dream of mine but the competition this year was high, I’m beyond thrilled.

"It’s hugely important for my family and boyfriend who’ve all been such a massive support throughout the competition not to mention my wonderful mentor Mike Denver who’s backing and advice has been first class and he’s always so encouraging.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media