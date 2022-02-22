Iarnród Éireann moves to address ‘rail’ litter issue on former Limerick line

Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely has welcomed the clean-up by Irish Rail | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
DUMPING on a disused rail line is attracting “rats the size of little kittens” to neighbouring properties, it’s been claimed.
Irish Rail has, this week, launched a major clean-up around the Rathbane railway crossing, which has become a magnet for littering, causing upset for local residents.
The rail line has been closed since 2009 when freight traffic between Colbert Station and Mungret Cement factory ceased. From then on, it has been gated off.
But local resident Sharon Fitzgerald, who lives right beside the track, said the presence of litter has become a major public health issue for locals, with councillor Sarah Kiely writing to the landowner Irish Rail on the issue.
Ms Fitzgerald, the area’s former lollipop lady said: “It's absolutely disgusting, it really and truly is. You think you can sit out the back garden, and you wonder what's behind the wall. We are seeing rats which are the size of little kittens. If one rat gets into one of these houses, we will be infested altogether.”
Councillor Kiely added: “We all know you can get Weil's disease from the urine of rats and other rodents, so it is a public health issue as well as everything else. These residents have been fighting for years to have this addressed. Irish Rail has committed to doing a clean-up which is welcome. But they need to secure their property and do clean-ups more regularly.”
Prior to the first lockdown, trees were cut down on the side of the railtrack, with Ms Fitzgerald saying they were left there.
“In my opinion, that made it nice and comfortable for the rodents. It is a nest for mice and rats,” she added.
Councillor Kiely has urged people to stop dumping, saying: “It’s the only way good residents in the area are going to see any significant change. I hear residents in the area crying out for help. Public health is at stake here.”
A spokesperson for Irish Rail confirmed the clean-up today.
They added the issue of dumping requires input from all local stakeholders to find a long-term solution.
“Iarnród Éireann is and will continue to be in contact with the council on this matter,” they concluded.
Heridan Crescent, is located on the Dooradoyle Road and is within walking distance to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and Raheen Industrial Estate
At the opening of Legato's hub in Limerick were Rajat Puri, Minister of State Niall Collins and John Shaw, country head of Legato | Picture: Sean Curtin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.