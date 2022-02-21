Search

21 Feb 2022

Council rules out safety barriers at busy Limerick roundabouts  

Council rules out 'crossing barriers' at busy Limerick roundabouts  

Traffic at the Groody Roundabout|a Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

21 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

COUNCIL will not be installing safety barriers around the zebra crossings at two suburban roundabouts.

Local Aontú representative Eric Nelligan says having spoken to locals in Castletroy, the Groody roundabout and Kilmurry roundabouts need these safety measures.​

He said: “​It is very common to see pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters attempt to cross close to the zebra crossing but not actually at the crossing location. Some people in a rush tend to cut to cross the road slightly early and this may mean a distracted motorist will fail to react in time.”

Calls to repair 'tricky' Limerick bridge which has been struck twice

A spokesperson for the local authority said it is ultimately the pedestrian’s responsibility to cross at designated points. Safety measures are in place at the two roundabouts, they said.

“The issue of installing barriers to guide people to the crossing points has been raised but is not favoured by the council on safety reasons.

Roadside barriers can present an impediment to cyclists if trapped against them by poor motoring practices. The onus is on  pedestrians intending to cross the road to use the designated crossing point and not to try crossing in advance of the designated crossing.  The council will continue to monitor the safety of both roundabouts but currently no remedial measures are proposed,” they added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media