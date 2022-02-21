Council rules out safety barriers at busy Limerick roundabouts  

COUNCIL will not be installing safety barriers around the zebra crossings at two suburban roundabouts.

Local Aontú representative Eric Nelligan says having spoken to locals in Castletroy, the Groody roundabout and Kilmurry roundabouts need these safety measures.​

He said: “​It is very common to see pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters attempt to cross close to the zebra crossing but not actually at the crossing location. Some people in a rush tend to cut to cross the road slightly early and this may mean a distracted motorist will fail to react in time.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said it is ultimately the pedestrian’s responsibility to cross at designated points. Safety measures are in place at the two roundabouts, they said.

“The issue of installing barriers to guide people to the crossing points has been raised but is not favoured by the council on safety reasons.

Roadside barriers can present an impediment to cyclists if trapped against them by poor motoring practices. The onus is on pedestrians intending to cross the road to use the designated crossing point and not to try crossing in advance of the designated crossing. The council will continue to monitor the safety of both roundabouts but currently no remedial measures are proposed,” they added.