Plans for new Limerick health centre rejected by council

LIMERICK City and County Council has rejected plans for a multi-million euro public health centre, projected to employ more than 300 people.

Philip Doyle of Valley Healthcare sought permission to develop a five-storey, 8,452 square-metre primary care centre in the shadow of the Jetland Shopping Centre at Caherdavin, and designed to serve almost 50,000 people.

Agents for the businessman said the facility will provide “significant health and social care services for the city of Limerick outside of hospital setting.”

It was confirmed that it would be sponsored by the HSE and cater for public patients as a result.

The massive project was designed to serve as a headquarters for smaller health centres at Ballynanty, Thomond, Westbury and the King’s Island.

“The proposed primary care health centre will be anchored by four to five GPs, Tusla and HSE staff, the development is likely to employ 304 persons,” the documentation adds.

It also reveals a list of services planned for the building, including public health nursing, occupational therapy, podiatry, psychology, dental services, physiotherapy, as well as public health and general nursing.

However, planners on Friday confirmed the application to build had been turned down.

The exact reasoning for the refusal remains unclear as the detailed documentation is not yet available.

However, 12 local groups and individuals wrote to the council after the planning application was lodged, many of whom had concerns over flooding, traffic and transport, public transport and cycling safety to the area.

One of those groups, the Aylesbury Residents Association lodged a significant objection to the project, and said the site has been subject to flooding in the past.

For its part, the developer has acknowledged this, and stated that primary access to the building will be through a raised entrance podium.

Mr Doyle – unavailable for comment – has the option to appeal against this decision to An Bord Pleanala. It remains to be seen if this is the course of action he chooses.

Valley Healthcare is owned by the Irish Infrastructure Fund. Managed by AMP Capital, for which Mr Doyle is principal, it provides global investors with an opportunity to invest in the local infrastructural sector. Valley already operates a number of centres across the State.