Multi-million euro boost for Limerick's road network

Work re-commenced on the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road last year | PICTURE: ADRIAN BUTLER
LIMERICK's roads network has been allocated more than €35.8m for maintenance and renewal.
Among this is €11.5m for the Coonagh to Knockalisheen road project which re-commenced last year.
On top of this, €200,000 has been allocated for the Golf Links Road and Ballysimon Road upgrades.
While a table-top ramp is to be introduced at Nelson's Cross in Castleconnell, a known traffic blackspot.
This is something that has been welcomed in particular by local representatives Kieran O'Donnell, Senator Paul Gavan and Cllr Michael Murphy.
Almost one-third of the cash boost - €11.9m is being dedicated to restoration and improvement of roads, with €1.6m in restoration maintenance, and a further €1.2m in supplementary works.
A new surface water system planned for Colbert Avenue will help prevent floods during period of heavy rainfall.
While a specific improvement grant is being made available to replace the Park Road bridge.
Other bridges getting works include those at the Bloodmill Road in Ballysimon and the Dromkeen Bridge.
Safety improvement works include €6,000 to improve the situation at Union Cross at the Ennis Road, with a further €8,000 for junction improvements between the Lower Shelbourne Road and Condell Road.
Half a million euro is being allocated to rehabilitate what's being described as a "failed pavement" on the old Dublin Road, the R445.
The announcement of the funding measures came from Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, as part of an overall €597m investment programme for 2022 for regional and local roads.
Overall funding is up by more than four per cent this year.
Pictured at Thomond Community College, Limerick were, TY Students, Joey Prieto, Ayumi Enokibara, Grace O'Halloran and Max Cummins. Picture: Alan Place
Michael and Siobhán Larkin celebrate after it was announced that their store, Larkin's Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary sold the winning ticket.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.