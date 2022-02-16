Search

16 Feb 2022

BREAKING: Winner of €30 million EuroMillions jackpot comes forward

BREAKING: Winner of €30 million EuroMillions jackpot comes forward

Michael and Siobhán Larkin celebrate after it was announced that their store, Larkin's Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary sold the winning ticket.

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

16 Feb 2022 12:05 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE WINNER of Friday's €30,928,078 EuroMillions jackpot has come forward. 

The National Lottery have confirmed that the ticket holder has made contact with them and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their life changing prize. 

The Mid-West ticketholder became the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner since the game was launched in 2004 after they purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

Shop owner Siobhan Larkin said she is still trying to recover from the shock of hearing the news and hopes that the winning ticket was bought by a local. 

She told the Limerick Leader: "I think I just froze on the spot when my husband told me we had sold a winning ticket. 

"I was just in such shock. I imagine the people who won the money will be in a lot of shock as well! Then the whole thing just erupted and it is absolutely brilliant! 

WATCH: Staff at family-run shop celebrate selling €30.9m Euromilions ticket

"If it is somebody local that would be the icing on the cake. But whoever it is I just want to wish them the best of luck and enjoy every minute of it!". 

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who scooped the €30.9 million jackpot prize on Friday 11th February has contacted our prize claims team.

"We are now in the process of making arrangements for the jackpot prize to be paid.

"This is the 9th National Lottery millionaire to be made in Ireland so far this year and once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media