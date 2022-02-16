BREAKING: Winner of €30 million EuroMillions jackpot comes forward

THE WINNER of Friday's €30,928,078 EuroMillions jackpot has come forward.

The National Lottery have confirmed that the ticket holder has made contact with them and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their life changing prize.

The Mid-West ticketholder became the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner since the game was launched in 2004 after they purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

Shop owner Siobhan Larkin said she is still trying to recover from the shock of hearing the news and hopes that the winning ticket was bought by a local.

She told the Limerick Leader: "I think I just froze on the spot when my husband told me we had sold a winning ticket.

"I was just in such shock. I imagine the people who won the money will be in a lot of shock as well! Then the whole thing just erupted and it is absolutely brilliant!

"If it is somebody local that would be the icing on the cake. But whoever it is I just want to wish them the best of luck and enjoy every minute of it!".

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who scooped the €30.9 million jackpot prize on Friday 11th February has contacted our prize claims team.

"We are now in the process of making arrangements for the jackpot prize to be paid.

"This is the 9th National Lottery millionaire to be made in Ireland so far this year and once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so.”