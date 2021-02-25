Council to introduce more safety measures at 'dangerous' Limerick junction

LIMERICK City and County Council is to introduce further driver safety measures at a Castleconnell junction.

The news comes in response to a question from Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery, who described Nelson’s Cross as “very dangerous”.

There have already been a number of accidents at the junction between the R525 and the Commons, and the City East member has called for more measures.

In a written response, metropolitan council engineer John Sheahan said the local authority has carried out a number of measures at the junction over the last decade.

But he said the scope for realignment of the junction is limited because of three properties at the junction.

“Safety measures carried out to date include signage on all approaches to remind drivers they are approaching the junction,” he said.

Anti-skid surfacing in a buff colour is on all the approaches, while road markings on the R525 warn drivers they are coming close to Nelson’s Cross.

One driver feedback sign is already in place, with Mr Sheahan saying another will be added on the Daly’s Cross approach.

“There is an ESB pole which is creating sightline issues as a motorist approaches the junction from the village. This pole is currently under consideration by ESB networks for relocation. This will require extensive changes to the ESB networks in the area with civils ducting and cabling also required. The ESB has not committed to a date to complete the works but this work is outstanding for the past two years,” he said.

Mr Sheahan also confirmed that Limerick City and County Council carries out hedge cutting on all the approaches to the junction throughout the year.