Limerick politicians call for Government and HSE to act as nursing home faces closure

DEPUTY Kieran O'Donnell and Senator Paul Gavan have reacted to the news broken by the Leader that Riverbrook Nursing and Respite Care faces "potential" closure.

The Leader understands the nursing home cares for 22 residents and employs 31 staff.

Deputy O'Donnell said families of the residents of the nursing home in Castleconnell have been in contact with him and local councillor, Michael Murphy, about the potential closure of this long established nursing home located in the heart of the village.

"They are understandably very shocked and extremely worried about the possibility of the closure and the impact it will have on their family members, many of whom have been long term residents at Riverbank. Our main concern is for these residents and their families as well as the hard-working staff at Riverbrook.

"I have made direct contact with the owners of Riverbrook asking what could be done to ensure it remains open. Riverbrook Nursing Home has been one of the central features of Castleconnell for over 40 years and plays a key role in the provision of nursing home healthcare and employment for the wider community and everything must be explored to keep it open," said Deputy O'Donnell.

The Fine Gael TD said he has been in contact with the HSE and the local Fair Deal office on these "distressing and unsettling developments to ensure that all supports continue to be provided for all these residents at Riverbrook".

"We will continue to follow-up on this important matter to achieve a satisfactory outcome, more especially for the residents, their families and the staff at Riverbrook," said Deputy O'Donnell.

Senator Paul Gavan called on the Government to act on an all party Oireachtas Report recommending additional financial supports for nursing homes.

Responding to the news that the popular Limerick nursing home has entered into a collective consultancy period with its 31 staff, Senator Gavan said: "Many nursing homes have come through a particularly challenging period over the last couple of years facing additional expenditure costs amid the challenges of Covid, and Riverbrook is no exception. The government have long been aware of the need for additional investment across this sector but have failed to act, even after an Oireachtas report told them to do so."

The Sinn Fein senator said Riverbrook has provided an excellent standard of care and good jobs for decades in Castleconnell.

"The Government should be actively looking to maintain this care facility rather than see it close. It should also be examining what other parts of the HSE elder care or disability services could use this facility and act quickly. Government also needs to work with families of loved ones who are residents in Riverbrook to ensure they receive all necessary assistance if it does prove necessary to find alternative care facilities," said Senator Gavan, who lives in Castleconnell.

He said this is "potentially a major blow to our village and needs an urgent response".

"Having a quality nursing home in the village has provided significant support and comfort to families for over forty years. It also plays an important part in our village economy. The government knows the current model of elder care is not fit for purpose, it needs to act now to secure this care facility rather than see the permanent closure of our nursing home," said Senator Gavan.