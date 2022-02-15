Search

15 Feb 2022

Limerick politicians call for Government and HSE to act as nursing home faces closure

Families contact Limerick politicians over nursing home facing closure

Riverbrook Nursing and Respite Care in Castleconnell

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

15 Feb 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

DEPUTY Kieran O'Donnell and Senator Paul Gavan have reacted to the news broken by the Leader that Riverbrook Nursing and Respite Care faces "potential" closure.

Popular Limerick nursing home faces 'potential' closure

The Leader understands the nursing home cares for 22 residents and employs 31 staff.

Deputy O'Donnell said families of the residents of the nursing home in Castleconnell have been in contact with him and local councillor, Michael Murphy, about the potential closure of this long established nursing home located in the heart of the village.

"They are understandably very shocked and extremely worried about the possibility of the closure and the impact it will have on their family members, many of whom have been long term residents at Riverbank. Our main concern is for these residents and their families as well as the hard-working staff at Riverbrook.

"I have made direct contact with the owners of Riverbrook asking what could be done to ensure it remains open. Riverbrook Nursing Home has been one of the central features of Castleconnell for over 40 years and plays a key role in the provision of nursing home healthcare and employment for the wider community and everything must be explored to keep it open," said Deputy O'Donnell.

The Fine Gael TD said he has been in contact with the HSE and the local Fair Deal office on these "distressing and unsettling developments to ensure that all supports continue to be provided for all these residents at Riverbrook".  

"We will continue to follow-up on this important matter to achieve a satisfactory outcome, more especially for the residents, their families and the staff at Riverbrook," said Deputy O'Donnell.

Senator Paul Gavan called on the Government to act on an all party Oireachtas Report recommending additional financial supports for nursing homes.

Responding to the news that the popular Limerick nursing home has entered into a collective consultancy period with its 31 staff, Senator Gavan said: "Many nursing homes have come through a particularly challenging period over the last couple of years facing additional expenditure costs amid the challenges of Covid, and Riverbrook is no exception. The government have long been aware of the need for additional investment across this sector but have failed to act, even after an Oireachtas report told them to do so."

The Sinn Fein senator said Riverbrook has provided an excellent standard of care and good jobs for decades in Castleconnell. 

"The Government should be actively looking to maintain this care facility rather than see it close. It should also be examining what other parts of the HSE elder care or disability services could use this facility and act quickly. Government also needs to work with families of loved ones who are residents in Riverbrook to ensure they receive all necessary assistance if it does prove necessary to find alternative care facilities," said Senator Gavan, who lives in Castleconnell.

He said this is "potentially a major blow to our village and needs an urgent response".  

"Having a quality nursing home in the village has provided significant support and comfort to families for over forty years. It also plays an important part in our village economy. The government knows the current model of elder care is not fit for purpose, it needs to act now to secure this care facility rather than see the permanent closure of our nursing home," said Senator Gavan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media