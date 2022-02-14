Search

14 Feb 2022

Popular Limerick nursing home faces 'potential' closure

Popular Limerick nursing home faces 'potential' closure

Riverbrook Nursing and Respite Care in Castleconnell

Donal O'Regan

14 Feb 2022 6:01 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LONG-ESTABLISHED County Limerick nursing home faces "potential" closure.

The Limerick Leader was contacted over the weekend by a person expressing concern about the future of Riverbrook Nursing and Respite Care in Castleconnell.

When contacted this Monday, a Riverbrook spokesperson said they, like many nursing home businesses, have been under "considerable pressure in recent years, partly due to the Covid-10 pandemic and also due to trading and regulatory pressures".

"Riverbook has entered into a collective consultancy period with its staff and informed residents and their families of the situation and the possibility of closure of the nursing home with the potential loss of all jobs and relocation of all residents - many of whom are long term and highly dependent,” said the spokesperson, who confirmed management are liaising with staff, residents, HIQA and other providers in the area at "this very difficult time".

The Leader understands the nursing home currently has 22 residents and 31 staff.

The spokesperson highly praised the nursing team led by Tess Magno, director of nursing, and the care staff led by head carer Biddy Foley. Roses were given to residents and staff this Monday morning as has been the tradition in Riverbrook every Valentine's Day.

"Throughout the entirety of the pandemic the staff demonstrated the utmost strength and resilience keeping Riverbrook Covid free while providing 24 hour care to the residents who were immensely affected by lockdown restrictions."

The spokesperson concluded by saying Riverbrook continues to "trade as normal with the continuing utmost care of our residents".

A nursing home has been located in the historic Belmont House for over 40 years. It was formerly known as Rosary Hill Nursing Home. Prior to that it was Rosary Hill secondary school, founded by the Presentation Sisters.    

